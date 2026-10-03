Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun's Regular Press Conference On September 30, 2026

CCTV: This morning, the Development Research Center of the State Council released the China Development Report 2026. The report takes a systematic look at the new achievements in China's modernization drive and lists China's contributions to global development. What's your comment?

Guo Jiakun: China's high-quality development is creating growth opportunities for the world. China is home to 25 of the world's top 100 innovation clusters, and its scientific innovation has given more countries access to cutting-edge technologies and products at affordable prices, providing“digital ladders” for all countries. With the country's installed capacity of photovoltaic power for the first time surpassing that of coal-fired power, China's green transformation is making significant contributions to the global response to climate change and helping ease the energy crisis. China is advancing high-standard opening up by hosting the China International Supply Chain Expo, China International Fair for Trade in Services, Global Digital Trade Expo, and China International Import Expo, offering broad market opportunities and investment prospects for countries around the world. China always places its own development in the larger context of global development, pursues mutual benefit and common development, and uses its own modernization drive to motivate other countries to march towards modernization together.

Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting: During Mr. Araghchi's recent visit to Beijing, Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi said that China supports dialogue, opposes the use of force and supports international law. Araghchi also presented new ideas for re-starting diplomacy during his recent visit to New York. What is China's view of these new developments?

Guo Jiakun: China supports resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means. It is hoped that Iran and the U.S. will choose peace, recommit themselves to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, and resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible. Since day one of the conflict, China has been making active efforts to promote the end of the fighting and talks for peace. We stand ready to uphold the series of initiatives and propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping for peace and stability in the Middle East, and continue working for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date.

RT: October 2 this year marks the 77th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. On the second day after the founding of the People's Republic of China 77 years ago, the Soviet Union has established diplomatic ties with New China. Seventy-seven years on, the Russia-China relationship has been elevated into comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era. At this pivotal juncture, what's China's expectation on Russia-China relations in the future?

Guo Jiakun: After 77 years of going through winds and rains together, China and Russia are all the more committed to lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in their bilateral ties, setting a stellar example of a new type of international relations. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin met twice this year in Beijing in May and in Bishkek in August, leading China-Russia relations into a new stage with higher-quality and faster development. We are confident that, under the guidance of the two leaders, China and Russia will remain true to the founding vision of the diplomatic ties and deepen our comprehensive strategic coordination. We will make advancing the development and revitalization of our respective countries an important mission, and shoulder our responsibilities as major countries by reforming and improving global governance, so as to open up an even broader prospect for China-Russia relations.

Phoenix TV: It is reported that Japan's defense minister Shinjiro Koizumi reiterated on Monday that during the revision of the three security documents, discussions on the possession of nuclear weapons and nuclear submarines should not be ruled out. He claimed that discussions should be made“without taboo” or predetermined results; and if discussions are not even allowed, it will be“a bit at odds with my sense of crisis.” What's China's comment?

Guo Jiakun: The possession of nuclear weapons is not an issue that Japan can“allow discussion” if it wants to. Japan is a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and therefore has a bounden duty under international law to not receive, manufacture, acquire or transfer nuclear weapons. There is no room for negotiation. Just last February, Sanae Takaichi reiterated Japan's commitment to the three non-nuclear principles. Japan's representative reaffirmed multiple times at the Review Conference of the Parties to the NPT in May that the three non-nuclear principles would not be changed. Their words still ring in our ears.

The“no-nuclear-taboo” remark by the incumbent head of Japan's defense establishment is a blatant provocation and serious stomp on the NPT and the postwar international order. It is diametrically opposed to the three non-nuclear principles that Japan claims to uphold. His remark once again revealed the Japanese right-wing pursuit of a nuclear Japan. In recent years, Japan has been accelerating remilitarization and attempting to revise the three non-nuclear principles by strengthening the so-called“extended deterrence” arrangement, seeking nuclear weapon deployment in Japan, attempting to progressively ease nuclear restrictions, and challenging the red line drawn by the international community.

This year marks 80 years of the opening of the Tokyo Trials. History has not and will not forget the calamities brought by Japanese militarism onto the people in Asia and elsewhere in the world. As Japanese right-wing forces keep challenging the postwar international order and the non-proliferation regime and moving further down the wrong path, the international community needs to call on Japan to strictly observe the three non-nuclear principles, fulfill its obligations under the NPT, abandon remilitarization and nuclear attempt, and earnestly respond to the concerns of the international community.

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The following question was raised after the press conference: The first meeting of the 9th State Duma was held today. Candidate from the United Russia party Vyacheslav Volodin was elected as the new chairman of the State Duma. What is China's comment?

Guo Jiakun: China congratulates Russia on the successful election of the ninth State Duma. Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji has congratulated Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin right after his election. Cooperation between legislative bodies is part and parcel of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era. China stands ready to fully work with Russia to deliver on the important common understandings between the presidents of the two countries, further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two state legislatures and enrich the substance of China-Russia relations.

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During the National Day holiday, there will be no regular press conference from October 1 to 7. The regular press conference will resume on October 8. During this period, questions can be submitted to the Spokesperson's Office via fax, E-mail or WeChat.

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Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun's Regular Press Conference on September 30, 2026 News Provided By October 03, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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