HKIS - Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026 Arabian Post
|001 Mr Ricky LAU, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG, was invited as the Guest of Honour.
|002 Sr Tony WAN, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, delivered the welcome speech.
|003 Sr Eric TING, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, delivered the opening speech.
|004 Mr LEUNG Lap Ki, Francis, Team Leader (Trade & Procurement), Development Bureau, HKSARG, delivered a keynote speech.
|005 Ir LEUNG Cheuk Lun, NEC Strategic Advisor, Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSARG, delivered a speech.
|006 The event received extensive support from the government and industry. Second Row: From left to right: Dr Ada TSANG, Lecturer, Department of Construction and Quality Management, Hong Kong Metropolitan University; Cr Amanda WONG, Council Member, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers; Ar Stephen HO, Honorary Secretary, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects; Prof Ling Kar-kan, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society; Mr Kelvin NG, Assistant Director/Technical, Highways Department; Sr Andrew LAM, Assistant Director (Project) 2, Housing Department, HKSARG; Sr Winnie WONG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026; Sr Tony WAN, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors; Mr Ricky LAU, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG; Sr Eric TING, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division; Mr Arthur LEE, Deputy Director/Regulatory Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG; Mr Samson LAM, Assistant Director/Sewage Services, Drainage Services Department, HKSARG; Ir Prof Thomas HO, JP, Chairman, Construction Industry Council; Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman, The Association of Consultant Quantity Surveyors; Ir Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department and Professor, Department of Construction Management and Intelligence, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Sr Renee CHAN, Senior Lecturer, Department of Design and Architecture, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong First Row: Past Presidents of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, Executive Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, and Council Member of the Quantity Surveying Division, the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
|007 Sr Winnie WONG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026, delivered closing remarks.
|008 The Conference gathered around 200 industry professionals, participating in person and online.
Hashtag: #surveyor #QS #quantitysurveying-p>
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 30 September 2026, the number of members reached 11248, of which 8301 (FHKIS: 579, MHKIS: 7722) were corporate members, 49 were associate members and 2898 were probationers and students.
HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.
The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.
We have an established presence in the international arenas, have overseas connections, and have entered into reciprocal agreements with professional surveying and valuation institutes in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mainland China recognizing the counterpart's member's qualifications. In addition, HKIS is a member of various leading international surveying organisations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment