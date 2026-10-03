HKIS - Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026 Arabian Post

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2026 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026 (the Conference) today at the CIC-Zero Carbon Park.

This year's theme, “Transforming QS Practice in a New Era: Integrating Digital Construction, Collaborative Contracting and Payment Security”, reflects the evolving role of Quantity Surveyors during a time of economic restructuring.

The Conference brought together around 200 participants both in person and online, including government officials, industry leaders, professionals, academics, and young practitioners.

Mr LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) for Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered a keynote speech.

Quantity Surveyors are trained professionals with expert knowledge of construction costs and contracts who play a crucial role throughout the project development cycle, from investment feasibility studies and procurement strategy to commercial governance, contract administration, and dispute management. The seminar aims to explore how, amidst the ever-changing landscape of the digital revolution and the implementation of new legislation, quantity surveyors can evolve from their traditional roles in contract and cost management into enablers who drive successful value creation in construction projects.

Mr. LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, said:“The theme of this year's conference is both timely and visionary. The Conference serves as a strategic platform for surveying practitioners and professionals to exchange insights, explore best practices, and formulate a collective vision for the future of the surveying profession. The insights and best practices generated will not only contribute in advancing the role of surveying profession in the new era, but also reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leader in construction excellence.”

The conference featured 20 distinguished speakers from Hong Kong Government bureaux and departments, the private sector, academia, professional institutions, and law firms to share their insights and best practices in the quantity surveying field. Through thought-provoking discussions, the event not only enhanced participants' technical knowledge but also catalyzed long-term cross-sector collaboration, empowering the industry to continuously deliver highly efficient and resilient built assets in the future.”

Sr WAN Wai Ming, Tony, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, noted in his welcome speech,“As the construction landscape undergoes profound shifts, quantity surveyors are evolving from traditional cost guardians into strategic value architects. Under this year's theme, we gather to explore emerging challenges, tackle critical issues, and seize new opportunities. Together, we redefine our professional identity, share actionable insights, and shape a forward-looking roadmap for the quantity surveying industry in Hong Kong.”

Sr TING Yuen Chun, Eric, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, acknowledged that the built environment is facing increasingly complex social and economic pressures. He emphasised that these challenges serve as an important reminder that, while technology is a vital enabler of progress, built-environment professionals must continue to apply their expertise and professional judgement, while strengthening collaboration across disciplines, to navigate change and deliver sustainable value to society.

Sr WONG Kin Yan, Winnie, Organising Committee Chair of the Conference stated in her closing remarks,“Developments in Collaborative Contracting, Digital Construction, and Payment Security present an opportunity for our profession to evolve beyond traditional cost management.

Today's quantity surveyors are increasingly called upon to serve as trusted advisers, driving collaboration, leading digital transformation, and championing transparency and fairness across the entire project lifecycle. By embracing these changes, we can continue to play a pivotal role in delivering sustainable, resilient and high-performing built assets for our community.”

List of Speakers (in order of presentation delivery)

Keynote Speech by Guest of Honour

Session 1: Collaborative Contracting

Session 2: Digital Construction

Session 3: Payment Security

List of speakers and topics are downloadable here

Conference booklet is downloadable here

High-resolution event photos are downloadable here

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