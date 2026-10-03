X Pursues Bitcoin Account Operators Over £207,384 Payouts Arabian Post
The claim, filed on September 17 in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, names Vivek Kumar Sen and Zamyang Sherpa, both described in court papers as residents of Preston, Lancashire, alongside“persons unknown” alleged to have operated, used or controlled associated accounts. The allegations have not been tested in court, and no finding of wrongdoing has been made.
X alleges that the defendants coordinated a network of accounts that appeared to operate independently but systematically amplified one another's posts through likes, reposts and replies. The company says the activity created a false impression of genuine user engagement, increasing payments generated under its creator monetisation system.
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