Inglourious Subtitlers And The Art Of Cinematic Transcreators

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Often criticised but rarely appreciated, subtitles have been essential to global cinema for nearly a century. The head of the Swiss Film Archives, Vinzenz Hediger, explains why, in multilingual Switzerland, they are also a vital part of film history. This content was published on October 3, 2026 - 10:30 9 minutes Matilda Hague

When Sony Pictures distributed Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in theatres in the United States in 2000, they came up with a clever trick in order to get people into cinemas to watch a foreign film in a foreign language. The trailer External link portrayed no scenes with Mandarin dialogue, relying instead on an English voice-over to narrate the synopsis.

Subtitled films represent between 1.1% and 2% of the box office in the US; in the European Union, roughly 53% of theatrical releases are shown exclusively dubbed, 29% in both dubbed and subtitled formats, and a smaller minority rely strictly on original-language subtitles. Yet Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon remains the highest-grossing non-English film in the US.

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The film's success proves that translation can redefine a movie's global reach, making subtitles essential – if often overlooked – components of the cinematic experience. Today, in this extremely globalised era in which we can access films from every corner of the world thanks to subtitling, subtitles become increasingly crucial yet remain largely invisible.

But the translator is“also doing a creative act”, Vinzenz Hediger, head of the Swiss Film Archives (Cinémathèque Suisse) tells Swissinfo. He discusses how translation plays a role in the archival world, specifically in the Swiss context. For him,“the concept of transcreation” demands a lot of creativity from the translator to make possible for a film“to live in a different linguistic environment”.

Subtitles or dubbing, that is the question

Up until the talkies – from the late 19th century until the late 1920s – films provided our world with the promise of a universal language. In the silent film era, intertitles (a piece of printed or hand-lettered text edited into the middle of a silent film to show dialogue, narration or story details) were easily swapped for other versions and the moving image allowed for common ground across languages.

However, when sound appeared at the end of the 1920s, so came the subtitles: although it still used intertitles for dialogue, The Jazz Singer (1929) was the first film to be subtitled. Meanwhile, Hollywood poured funds into what they called multiple-language versions of the same film. This involved using the same set and crew, but different actors in order to film simultaneously various versions. During the 1930s, both subtitling and dubbing were developed simultaneously.

Meanwhile in Europe, countries generally split into two camps: subtitling foreign films or dubbing them into the local language. Switzerland, considering its linguistic diversity, opted for subtitling, both for“historical reasons that date back to the 1930s, but also for simply economic reasons”, Hediger says.

According to him, subtitled versions remain the preferred choice for moviegoers in Zurich and Lausanne, even for commercial releases, reflecting a continuity with the policies adopted nearly a century ago when talkies first emerged. Interestingly, research shows External link that prioritising subtitled content has contributed to higher English proficiency in countries like Switzerland, Portugal, and Norway.

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This content was published on Mar 5, 2008 In 2007 Swiss cinemas for the first time sold more tickets for dubbed versions of foreign films than for subtitled versions.

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