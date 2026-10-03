Deutsch de Wer folgt im Bundesrat auf Guy Parmelin? Original Read more: Wer folgt im Bundesrat auf Guy Parm Русский ru Кто станет министром вместо Ги Пармелена? Read more: Кто станет министром вместо Ги Парме

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The process to replace Guy Parmelin in the Swiss government has started after the economics minister announced on Friday that he is stepping down at the end of the year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Candidates line up to replace Swiss government minister Parmelin This content was published on October 3, 2026 - 11:58 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

Numerous names are already being bandied about ahead of a parliamentary vote on appointing a new government minister on December 9.

According to the so-called 'magic' formula of designating seats in the Swiss executive Federal Council, Parmelin is due to be replaced by a fellow Swiss People's Party member.

+ The 'magic' formula for distributing Swiss government seats by political party

Céline Amaudruz, Swiss People's Party vice-president and Geneva politician, did not stand for election following Ueli Maurer's resignation in 2022.

But this time, the politician – who is also well known in German-speaking Switzerland – might have a change of heart. Amaudruz is taking time to consider a possible candidacy to succeed Parmelin.

+ The Swiss political system explained

“It's likely to be a long weekend,” she told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

More More Swiss President Guy Parmelin to step down and make way for 'new blood'

This content was published on Oct 2, 2026 Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is stepping down at the end of December after 11 years in government.

Read more: Swiss President Guy Parmelin to step down and make way for 'new b