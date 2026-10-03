Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Attorney-General says an investigation has found that the co-pilot of a Flydubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia attacked the captain with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

According to reports, Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Israel on September 30 when it was diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The Associated Press had reported that Israel scrambled fighter jets amid concerns over a possible hijacking. UAE officials also said several crew members were injured.

The UAE state-run WAM news agency quoted Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi as saying that the co-pilot began carrying out his plan during the flight, attacked the captain inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Al Shamsi said:“The investigation has found that the co-pilot attempted to carry out a terrorist act.”

He said the investigation was continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, the motives and any possible links related to it, while technical examinations and analysis of physical and digital evidence were also under way.

He added that the final findings would be announced after all necessary procedures had been completed.

kk