Pajhwok Report Prompts Spin Ghar University To Offer Nafiullah Full Financial Support

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Following a Pajhwok report on 19-year-old Nafiullah, who works at a brick kiln while dreaming of becoming a nurse, Spin Ghar University has pledged to provide him with an opportunity to study nursing at bachelor's level and cover his education costs in full.

Nafiullah, originally from Jalalabad city in Nangarharprovince, has been working at a brick kiln in Kabul's Deh Sabz district for the past three months.

Pajhwok Afghan News published a report today highlighting his hardships and his dream of pursuing a career in nursing.

“My dream is to become a nurse, have a good job and live a peaceful life,” Nafiullah told Pajhwok.

He graduated from 12th grade in 2025 and wanted to study nursing at a private institute, but said his family's difficult financial situation prevented him from continuing his education.

“We were struggling to put food on the table, so how could I afford the cost of studying nursing?” he said.

Spin Ghar University pledges full support

Dr. Asadullah Momand, head of Spin Ghar University in Nangarhar, told Pajhwok that the university would fully finance Nafiullah's higher education.

He said the university would provide him with the opportunity to study nursing at bachelor's level, rather than pursuing a diploma, in a standard academic environment.

“The entrance examination for the Faculty of Nursing will be held on the 17th of Mizan, which falls on Friday. Our colleagues will provide Nafiullah with the necessary guidance so that he can sit the examination with confidence,” Momand said.

He added that Nafiullah should meet with university officials after the entrance examination to complete arrangements for his admission and financial support.

Spin Ghar University offers higher education programmes in medicine, dentistry, medical technology and nursing.

Nafiullah: I will give my family the good news

Pajhwok informed Nafiullah about the university's pledge, and he expressed great happiness at the news.

“I work from night until morning, and this news has woken me up. When I heard it, I became so happy that I could no longer sleep,” he said.

“I will now give my family the good news. I have trusted in Allah from the beginning. Allah is merciful, and I hope I will experience more happiness from now on,” he added.

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