QIIB Wins Citibank 2026 STP Award For International Payments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QIIB has again received Citibank New York's '2026 Straight Through Processing (STP) Excellence Award' for international payments.

The recognition highlights QIIB's strong operational capabilities and the efficiency of its international payment processing, enabling transactions to be executed swiftly and reliably without manual intervention.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the bank's headquarters, where QIIB COO Mohammed Khair Barhoumeh received the award from Citibank head of Financial Institutions Sales for the Middle East Seemanti Considine. It was also attended by QIIB head of Payments and International Operations Najeeb Ahmed Nasiruddin alongside senior representatives from Citibank.

The achievement highlights the effectiveness of QIIB's strategy to further automate its operations, strengthen its payments infrastructure and continually enhance customer experience, delivering greater efficiency and convenience in line with the highest international standards.

The award further demonstrates QIIB's high levels of accuracy and speed in processing incoming and outgoing transfers, as well as its record straight-through processing (STP) rates. This level of performance is supported by robust systems designed to efficiently manage the growing volume of international financial transactions.

Barhoumeh said,“Receiving this award once again in 2026 is more than a recognition. It is a clear indication of the consistency of our operational performance and the significant progress we have made in advancing the efficiency of our international payment services, bringing them fully in line with the standards of leading global financial institutions.”

“Our focused investments in digital systems and the capabilities of our teams have been instrumental in raising operational efficiency to new levels. Our role goes beyond processing payments; it is about giving our customers the confidence that their funds will reach their destinations worldwide on time, with the highest levels of transparency and security.”

Speaking about QIIB's plans, Barhoumeh said:“This achievement further strengthens our commitment to continuous innovation. We are pursuing a focused and carefully considered approach to integrating the latest intelligent automation and advanced analytics technologies across our operations. This ensures that our customers' banking experience remains at the forefront of global standards for speed and reliability.”

“Our longstanding partnership with Citibank is a strategic pillar that we greatly value, providing our customers with seamless and convenient access to the global payments network, while supporting our continued progress towards an increasingly digital future.”

QIIB STP Citibank