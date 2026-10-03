Social Security's COLA Is Coming - 5 Retirement Expenses To Compare It Against

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of retirees will soon learn how much their Social Security benefits will increase in 2027, but the headline percentage won't tell you whether your personal budget is actually getting ahead. The Social Security Administration will announce the next cost-of-living adjustment in October, after September inflation data completes the calculation. The 2027 Social Security COLA is based on a broad inflation measure, while individual retirees can spend disproportionately on housing, health care, groceries, and utilities. That means a 3% or 4% benefit increase doesn't automatically translate into 3% or 4% more breathing room. Before celebrating the new number, compare it against these five expenses in your own retirement budget.

1. Compare the COLA With Your Medicare Premiums

Medicare should probably be the first comparison because Part B premiums are commonly deducted directly from Social Security benefits. The standard Medicare Part B premium increased from $185 per month in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026, a $17.90 monthly increase. The 2026 Medicare Trustees Report currently estimates a standard Part B premium of $209.50 for 2027, although the actual premium has not yet been finalized. For someone receiving a hypothetical $2,000 monthly Social Security benefit, even a $70 COLA increase wouldn't mean $70 of additional spendable income if another $6.60 goes toward Part B. When the 2027 Social Security COLA is announced, calculate the dollar increase in your own benefit and then subtract any increase in the Medicare premium you actually pay.

2. Compare It With Your Grocery Spending

Inflation can look relatively manageable nationally while still feeling very different in the grocery aisle. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that overall food prices were 2.7% higher in August 2026 than a year earlier, while food-at-home prices increased 2.2%. Individual categories moved differently, however, with fruits and vegetables up 3.2% and nonalcoholic beverages up 3.7%, while dairy and related products were down 0.3%. A retired couple spending $600 a month on groceries should therefore compare actual receipts from this year with last year's rather than assuming the national food inflation rate matches their household. If your personal grocery bill has climbed 5% while your Social Security benefit eventually rises less than that, this portion of your budget has still lost purchasing power.

3. Compare It With Housing and Homeownership Costs

Retirees who own their homes outright can still face rising housing costs through property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, maintenance, and repairs. BLS reported that the broad shelter index was 3% higher in August than a year earlier, but that number won't capture every increase hitting a particular homeowner. One especially relevant category is home maintenance and repair because older homeowners may need to budget for everything from plumbing calls and roof repairs to HVAC replacement.

Someone whose property tax bill rises $600 and homeowners insurance increases another $500 has absorbed $1,100 in additional annual costs before buying groceries or filling a prescription. That's why the 2027 Social Security COLA is more useful when translated into annual dollars and compared with the annual increases in your biggest household bills.

4. Compare It With Medical Costs Beyond Medicare Premiums

The cost of health care doesn't stop with the monthly Part B deduction. BLS reported that medical-care services were 2.5% more expensive in August 2026 than a year earlier, while hospital services were up 5.2% and physicians' services were up 2%. Retirees may also have Medicare Advantage or Medigap premiums, Part D premiums, deductibles, copayments, dental expenses, hearing care, and other costs that aren't fully reflected by one national inflation statistic. CMS projects that average stand-alone Part D premiums will rise by less than $1 per month in 2027, but actual premiums and drug costs vary considerably by plan and medication. Instead of asking whether the COLA“covers health care,” total what you personally spent on premiums and out-of-pocket care this year and compare it with what your coverage is expected to cost next year.

5. Compare It With Energy and Utility Bills

Energy is a good example of why retirees shouldn't assume every expense is moving at approximately the same pace as the 2027 Social Security COLA. BLS reported that the overall energy index was up 16.3% year over year in August, with gasoline up 27.4%, electricity up 3.8% and piped natural gas up 4.4%. Those figures can also vary dramatically by region, provider, driving habits, and the type of heating or cooling a household uses. A retiree who drives very little may barely notice higher gasoline prices, while someone in a large home facing higher electricity and natural-gas bills could feel a much bigger squeeze. Pulling out 12 months of utility statements provides a much more useful COLA comparison than relying solely on the national energy number.

Your Personal Inflation Rate Matters More Than the Headline

The Social Security COLA has a very specific job: it adjusts benefits according to the inflation formula established under federal law, not according to every retiree's individual household budget. SSA bases COLAs on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the final September 2026 CPI data on October 14. Once the 2027 Social Security COLA becomes official, take last year's monthly benefit, calculate your approximate dollar increase, and compare that amount with changes in Medicare, food, housing, health care, and energy expenses. That simple exercise can reveal whether the raise is likely to create genuine breathing room or merely help you keep pace with bills that have already increased.

Which retirement expense has increased the most for you this year, and do you think the upcoming COLA will be enough to cover it?