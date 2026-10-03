Would You Delay Retirement To Help Your Adult Child Buy A House?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your adult child has a steady job, decent credit, and enough income to handle a mortgage, but there's one obstacle standing between them and homeownership: the down payment. You have money saved, and another year or two at work could potentially replace whatever you give them, so helping may sound reasonable. In fact, parental housing assistance isn't unusual. A Bankrate survey found that 17% of adults age 23 or older who had received ongoing parental financial assistance got help purchasing their first home. But delaying retirement to help adult children changes the equation because parents aren't simply giving away extra cash; they may be giving away years of their own financial freedom. Before volunteering to work longer so your child can buy sooner, these are the questions worth asking.

How Much Would You Actually Have to Give?

Start with the number rather than the emotion because“help with a down payment” can mean $5,000 in one family and $100,000 in another. The National Association of Realtors reported that a typical starter home cost $343,700 in the first quarter of 2026, putting a 10% down payment at roughly $34,370 before closing costs. That helps explain why parents increasingly get pulled into the home-buying conversation, particularly when their children are otherwise financially capable. A parent with $2 million invested may view a $20,000 gift very differently from someone with $300,000 saved and no pension. Before delaying retirement to help adult children, calculate the gift as a percentage of your liquid savings and retirement assets rather than treating it as an isolated check.

What Does Another Year of Work Really Cost You?

Working another year can certainly improve retirement finances because you're earning income, potentially contributing more to retirement accounts and postponing withdrawals. But time has value too, especially when retirement has already been delayed through decades of saving and planning. Someone who intended to retire at 65 but works until 67 to rebuild a $75,000 gift isn't merely contributing $75,000 to a child's home purchase; they're exchanging two years of retirement for it. Those may have been years intended for travel, grandchildren, hobbies or simply enjoying good health while it's available. Financial planning should account for that trade-off rather than assuming another working year is free because it doesn't appear on a bank statement.

Is Your Own Retirement Actually Secure?

This is where generosity can become risky. The Federal Reserve's 2026 report on household economic well-being found that only 35% of non-retired adults believed their retirement savings were on track, even though many had retirement accounts or pensions. Among adults ages 55 to 64, 73% had a tax-preferred retirement account, but simply owning a 401(k) or IRA doesn't mean it contains enough to support decades without a paycheck. Before gifting house money, parents should stress-test their plan against longevity, inflation, market declines, health expenses, and major home repairs. Delaying retirement to help adult children is particularly dangerous when working longer is necessary to repair a retirement plan that was already marginal.

Don't Empty Your Emergency Fund for Their Down Payment

Cash sitting in a savings account can look tempting when your child is $20,000 short of buying a home. Yet the Federal Reserve found that 71% of adults age 60 and older had enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses in 2025, meaning nearly three in 10 did not. Bankrate separately found that 43% of parents who had made financial sacrifices to help adult children had sacrificed emergency savings. Giving away the cash reserved for your furnace, roof, vehicle or unexpected medical bills doesn't eliminate the possibility of those expenses appearing next month. Parents approaching retirement generally need more protection from large surprise expenses because they have fewer working years available to rebuild savings afterward.

Ask Whether the House Is Affordable Without You

There's an uncomfortable but important question hiding behind some down-payment requests: if your child can't accumulate the down payment, can they comfortably afford everything that happens after closing? Homeownership brings property taxes, insurance, repairs, maintenance, utilities, and potentially homeowners association fees on top of the mortgage payment. NAR estimated that first-time buyers purchasing a typical starter home with 10% down were spending 32.5% of household income on mortgage payments alone in the first quarter of 2026. A parental gift can solve the cash-at-closing problem without necessarily solving the monthly affordability problem. Before delaying retirement to help adult children, ask to see the post-purchase budget rather than focusing exclusively on whether they can qualify for the mortgage.

Understand the Tax Rules Before Writing a Big Check

A large down-payment gift can also create paperwork that families may not anticipate. For 2026, the IRS lists the annual federal gift-tax exclusion at $19,000 per recipient, meaning gifts above that amount can potentially trigger a gift-tax reporting requirement, although exceeding the annual exclusion does not automatically mean tax is immediately owed. Married parents may have additional gifting flexibility because each spouse has a separate annual exclusion, but large gifts should still be discussed with a tax professional when necessary.

Mortgage lenders may also require documentation establishing that money transferred for a down payment is genuinely a gift rather than an undisclosed loan. Sorting out those details before transferring the money can prevent an act of generosity from complicating the child's mortgage approval or the parents' tax reporting.

Consider Ways to Help That Don't Delay Retirement

Helping your child buy a home doesn't have to mean providing the entire missing down payment. Parents might offer a smaller fixed gift, let an adult child live at home temporarily while aggressively saving, help with closing costs, or encourage them to investigate legitimate first-time homebuyer and down-payment assistance programs.

Bankrate's survey found that 37% of adults age 23 or older who had received ongoing parental housing assistance had received help with rent or lived with their parents for reduced or no rent. A year without a $1,500 monthly rent payment, for example, could theoretically free $18,000 for savings without requiring parents to withdraw $18,000 from retirement investments. Sometimes the most financially sustainable help is creating an opportunity for the child to save the money rather than providing all of it yourself.

Their First House Shouldn't Cost You Your Retirement

There isn't anything inherently wrong with delaying retirement to help adult children if parents have run the numbers, can comfortably afford the gift, and genuinely prefer helping their child over retiring on the original date. The problem begins when guilt, housing prices or fear that a child will never become a homeowner pushes parents into a sacrifice their own finances can't support. Retirement assets have to fund an unknown number of future years, while an adult child still has working years available to save more, earn more, purchase a less expensive property or simply buy later. Put your own retirement plan through a serious stress test first, then decide how much money (if any) you can give without requiring your future self to depend on your children.

Would you work an extra year or two to help your adult child buy a home, or should parents protect their retirement date and let their children wait longer to buy?