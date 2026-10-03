Unemployed Husbands Had 138% Higher Odds Of Divorce 2 Years Later, Study Finds

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Losing a job late in your career can do much more than disrupt your paycheck and retirement plan. New research examining marriages in midlife and later life found a striking connection between husbands' employment status and what happened to those marriages two years later. After researchers accounted for a range of other factors, unemployed husbands had 138% higher odds of divorce at the next survey wave than husbands working full time. That doesn't mean unemployment automatically leads to divorce, and it certainly doesn't mean 138% of these couples divorced. Instead, the findings offer another reminder that unemployment and divorce can intersect with money, retirement planning and relationship stress at an age when couples may have considerably less time to financially recover.

The Study Followed More Than 10,000 Married Couples

The research comes from Vanderbilt University sociologist Rachel Donnelly and was published in the peer-reviewed journal Social Forces. Using longitudinal data from the Health and Retirement Study, Donnelly examined 10,446 married couples between 1998 and 2020, representing 46,843 couple-year observations. The analytic sample included 952 divorces, giving researchers the ability to examine how employment circumstances at one survey wave were associated with marital status at a later one.

Because the Health and Retirement Study repeatedly follows participants over time, this approach provides considerably more information than simply surveying divorced people once and asking whether they previously experienced job problems. The study still can't establish that employment problems caused those divorces, but its longitudinal design strengthens the case that work instability deserves attention when examining marriages in midlife and later life.

Unemployed Husbands Had 138% Higher Odds After Adjustments

The headline number comes from the study's adjusted statistical model, and understanding it correctly matters. Compared with husbands working full time, unemployed husbands had an odds ratio of 2.38 for divorce at the subsequent wave, meaning their odds were 138% higher after the model accounted for other variables. In an earlier unadjusted model, the association was even larger, with unemployment linked to 177% higher odds of divorce. The adjusted result remained statistically significant, strengthening the evidence that the association wasn't explained entirely by the other factors included in the analysis. Still, an observational study can identify an association between unemployment and divorce without proving that losing a job directly caused a particular marriage to end.

Part-Time Employment Was Associated With Higher Odds, Too

Unemployment wasn't the only work situation associated with later divorce among husbands. In the adjusted model, husbands working part time had 64% higher odds of divorce at the subsequent wave compared with husbands working full time. Husbands who were not working because of a disability also had significantly elevated odds, with the adjusted odds ratio reaching 2.34. Meanwhile, partial retirement and full retirement among husbands were not significantly associated with divorce in that model. The pattern suggests that uncertainty or involuntary disruption surrounding employment may be more relevant than simply no longer working full time.

Job Insecurity Mattered Even Before a Job Disappeared

One of the most interesting findings is that a man didn't necessarily have to become unemployed for work instability to be associated with marital risk. Donnelly also examined perceived job insecurity and job tenure among husbands who were still employed. Husbands who were working but reported greater job insecurity had about 51% higher adjusted odds of subsequent divorce than employed husbands reporting lower insecurity. Working husbands with shorter job tenure similarly had 36% higher adjusted odds than those with longer tenure. That suggests the relationship between unemployment and divorce may be part of a broader financial stressor involving unstable work rather than simply the moment a paycheck stops arriving.

The Same Pattern Didn't Appear Identically for Wives

The study also produced an important gender difference that shouldn't be glossed over. Wives' unemployment initially appeared associated with higher odds of divorce, but that association was no longer statistically significant once additional factors were included in the adjusted model. Wives who were partially retired had lower adjusted odds of divorce than wives working full time, while disability-related work status was associated with increased odds. Donnelly discusses the findings in the context of persistent gender expectations surrounding employment and men's traditional breadwinner role. That doesn't establish why any individual couple divorced, but it raises the possibility that cultural expectations surrounding work may interact with the financial shock itself.

Gray Divorce Can Carry an Enormous Financial Price

The findings are particularly significant because divorce after 50 can arrive when couples have less time to rebuild savings, retirement accounts, and earning power. A recent Envision Family Law analysis of gray-divorce research reports that adults 50 and older now account for 36% of U.S. divorces, up from less than 9% in 1990, even as the country's overall divorce rate has declined. Its review also cites research showing that women who divorce after 50 experience an estimated 45% decline in their standard of living, compared with a 21% decline for men, while average household wealth falls by more than half for both groups.

Those figures don't mean every older couple experiences the same financial loss, but they illustrate why ending a marriage at 55 or 65 can create a very different financial problem than divorcing decades earlier. Two households must suddenly support separate housing, utilities, insurance, and other expenses while dividing assets that may have been accumulated with one shared retirement in mind.

Losing a Job Near Retirement Can Hit Differently

For a 30-year-old, unemployment can be financially painful while still leaving decades to rebuild savings and earnings. Someone who loses a well-paying job at 58 or 62 may have fewer comparable employment opportunities while simultaneously facing decisions about Social Security, health insurance, mortgage payments, and retirement-account withdrawals. A couple that expected another five years of $80,000 earnings, for example, could suddenly be looking at $400,000 in anticipated gross earnings that won't arrive on schedule if the worker never returns to comparable employment.

An early retirement-account withdrawal could also reduce money available later, while claiming Social Security earlier than planned can permanently reduce monthly retirement benefits compared with waiting longer. In practical terms, the connection between unemployment and divorce can involve a chain reaction affecting current income, future retirement security, and the financial options available to both spouses.

Divorce Can Make a Job Loss Even More Expensive

When unemployment and divorce occur close together, the household isn't simply losing income-it may also be dividing the assets intended to finance retirement. Retirement accounts and pensions may need to be addressed during property division, housing decisions can become more complicated, and each spouse may need enough income to maintain a separate household. The Envision Family Law analysis reports that 40% of divorced respondents said divorce badly affected their retirement strategy, while another 34% said it affected their plans to some degree.

It also reports that 54% experienced substantially greater financial responsibility following divorce and 41% continued to have divorce-related financial worries. Those figures come from a broader gray-divorce analysis rather than Donnelly's unemployment study, but they demonstrate why employment instability near retirement can become particularly consequential when a marriage is already under strain.

Health Insurance Can Become Part of the Financial Shock

Job loss can also disrupt health insurance at exactly the same time a couple may be considering separation or divorce. Someone covered through a spouse's employer-sponsored plan may eventually need another source of insurance after a divorce, while an unemployed worker who previously carried the family coverage may already be confronting that issue. This can be particularly significant for people in their late 50s or early 60s who aren't yet eligible for Medicare. Depending on the circumstances, alternatives could include coverage through another employer, COBRA continuation coverage or an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan, each with different premiums and out-of-pocket costs. That makes health insurance another item couples should put on paper before making major financial decisions during unemployment or divorce.

Other Research Shows the Relationship Is Complicated

Not every study finds that unemployment affects divorce in precisely the same way. Research published in the Journal of Family Issues found that men's unemployment during an existing marital separation could actually delay the transition from separation to formal divorce, illustrating how timing matters. Another study using Swiss administrative data found that reductions in unemployment-insurance generosity increased divorce, with particularly large effects among lower-income couples and couples with an unemployed husband.

These findings aren't necessarily contradictory because becoming unemployed during a marriage and becoming unemployed after a separation are different circumstances. Together, the research suggests financial resources, employment expectations, and relationship stage can all shape how unemployment and divorce are connected.

An Emergency Fund Can Protect More Than Monthly Bills

No savings account can guarantee that a marriage survives unemployment, but financial preparation can reduce one obvious source of pressure. A household with six months of essential expenses available has more room to search for appropriate work than one that immediately needs to put groceries or a mortgage payment on a credit card. Couples approaching retirement can also run a“job loss scenario” before anything happens by calculating what their budget would look like if either income disappeared tomorrow.

That exercise should include health insurance, debt payments, retirement contributions, and how long existing cash reserves could cover essential expenses before retirement accounts would need to be touched. Financial resilience doesn't eliminate the emotional consequences of unemployment, but it can prevent every relationship decision from becoming an immediate financial emergency.

Couples Near Retirement Need a Backup Plan Before a Layoff

A useful exercise is to decide in advance which financial moves would happen first if either spouse unexpectedly lost a job. Couples can identify expenses they'd immediately reduce, calculate the minimum income required to run the household, review available emergency savings, and determine how health insurance would continue. They can also discuss whether a layoff would change their expected Social Security claiming ages, retirement date, housing plans, or ability to continue contributing to retirement accounts.

Having those conversations while both spouses are still employed is considerably easier than trying to make every decision while simultaneously dealing with job applications, lost income, and relationship stress. The point isn't to plan for divorce; it's to prevent a job loss from forcing major retirement decisions before either spouse has had time to evaluate the consequences.

Higher Odds Aren't a Prediction for Your Marriage

The most important takeaway isn't that unemployed husbands are destined for divorce, because the research says nothing of the sort. It shows a statistically significant association in a large longitudinal sample, while individual marriages can respond very differently to exactly the same financial setback. For couples nearing retirement, however, the findings are a good reason to treat job security as part of family financial planning rather than viewing it only as a career issue. Building emergency savings, discussing a backup retirement timeline, understanding health-insurance options and agreeing on spending priorities before a layoff can give both spouses more choices if circumstances suddenly change.

Do you think losing a job puts more strain on a marriage because of the missing income, or because of the uncertainty and emotional stress that come with it?