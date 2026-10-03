Vizhinjam: Elderly Woman's House Robbed As 4 Sovereigns Of Gold Go Missing!

Thiruvananthapuram: Robbers broke into the house of an elderly woman living alone in Vizhinjam and stole 4 sovereigns of gold and Rs 25,000. The theft happened early yesterday morning at the house of 63-year-old Girija, a resident of Mukkola. Since she lives alone, Girija usually sleeps at her family house nearby. She came back in the morning and saw the back door broken. When she checked inside, she found her belongings scattered all over the place.

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The thieves broke the door, entered the house, and stole the gold and cash kept in the cupboard. Girija said she had saved this money to pay off a loan. People in the area regularly hear construction noise from the Vizhinjam port. Girija heard some noise that night too, but she assumed it was just the port company's construction work. She only realized it was a robbery the next morning. Vizhinjam police and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence. The police are now checking CCTV footage from the area. Reports say thieves also tried to break into other houses nearby.

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