Chiranjeevi Urges Film Fraternity To Unite Against Misuse Of AI After Morphed 'Chuttamalle' Video

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi has raised concern over the growing use of AI to create fake videos after a morphed video of the song 'Chuttamalle' from 'Devara' circulated on social media.

Stressing the severity of the matter, Chiranjeevi said that it is not something concerning one individual or one film.

His Tweet read, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. (sic)"

Chiranjeevi said that accountability must be established for such an action and hence he will be taking the matter to Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers' Council and other affiliated industry bodies.

He further recommended creating a dedicated committee and support cell to address such issues.

"We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment," Chiranjeevi went on to write.

The 'Indira' actor urged the government to come up with effective measures against such misuse of AI.

He penned, "Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse."

Chiranjeevi also asked all to report such videos to the concerned authorities instead of spreading them on social media.

"Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act", the post concluded.