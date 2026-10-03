Kozhikode: 20 Injured As Traveller Van Overturns In Koompara! Read On

Kozhikode: A traveller van lost control and overturned at Koompara in Kozhikode, leaving around 20 people, including children, injured. The accident occurred at Mele Koompara after the vehicle reportedly lost its brakes while travelling from Kakkadampoyil.

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According to the available information, the van first hit a road divider before crashing into a coconut tree and falling down a slope. The tree reportedly reduced the impact of the crash, preventing the vehicle from falling further and potentially averting a more serious disaster.

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Rescue teams rushed to the spot and began transporting the injured passengers to nearby hospitals. Eleven injured people, including children, were admitted to a medical college in Mukkam. The remaining passengers were taken to hospitals in Areekode and Thiruvambady for treatment. Most of those injured reportedly suffered fractures and bruises in different parts of their bodies. The condition of the injured passengers is being monitored by medical teams.

All the passengers involved in the accident are reportedly from Kalikavu in Malappuram. The group was travelling together when the vehicle met with the accident at Mele Koompara. Police and other authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the van losing control, including the reported brake failure. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.