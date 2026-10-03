POCSO Case: 67-Year-Old Aluva Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Abusing Minors!

Aluva: The Aluva Fast Track POCSO Court handed a 10-year jail term to a 67-year-old man for sexually abusing minors. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. The accused, identified as Beeran Kutty from Kaippilly House in Kunchattukara, Aluva, received five years of imprisonment in each of the two cases.

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The shocking incidents happened back in April and May 2024. Edathala police registered two separate cases right after they received complaints about the abuse. The investigating officers collected all the necessary evidence and filed a detailed chargesheet against Beeran Kutty. The Aluva Fast Track POCSO Court announced the final verdict after wrapping up the trial. Advocate P G Yamuna represented the prosecution in this case.

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