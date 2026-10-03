Eastbound traffic should plan for detours.

WATERVILLE/WINSLOW– September 18, 2026 –The Maine Department of Transportation has closed the Donald V. Carter Memorial Bridge over the Lower Kennebec River to eastbound traffic until October 31 for a bridge preservation project.

The bridge remains open for westbound traffic but is restricted to one lane only. Eastbound traffic will need to follow the provided detour route.

Drivers should expect delays as they move through the detour route which utilizes the Ticonic Bridge between Waterville and Winslow.

The project work includes replacing finger joints and wearing surface pavement, deck repairs, approach work, and placing a new high-performance membrane.

The contractor for this project is Gordon Contracting of Sangerville, Maine.

The contract amount is $3,587,740.

MaineDOT appreciates the understanding and patience of the traveling public during this closure period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MaineDOT Temporarily Closes the Carter Memorial Bridge News Provided By Maine Department of Transport October 03, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.