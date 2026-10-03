Bengal: Howrah Lawyers Protest Attacks On Advocates, Observe Strike

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) Lawyers of Howrah Court took to the streets on Saturday to protest against attacks on lawyers in various courts across West Bengal.

They blocked Mahatma Gandhi Road in front of the Howrah Court, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Along with the protest, a day-long strike was also observed in the court.

Lawyers alleged that Calcutta High Court lawyer Sayan Banerjee was recently assaulted and pelted with eggs at the Baruipur Court in South 24 Parganas district.

They further claimed that, on Oct 1, lawyers were attacked by outsiders while presenting an arrested YouTuber in Bankshall Court in central Kolkata.

It was alleged that female lawyers were also targeted.

Although one person has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, the remaining accused are still at large.

Lawyers took to the streets demanding the immediate arrest of all those allegedly responsible for the attacks.

Saturday's road blockade disrupted traffic in the Howrah Maidan area, the heart of Howrah city, for about 20 minutes.

Many buses and other vehicles were stranded.

Lawyers did not file any new cases in the Howrah Court during the day as a mark of protest.

They also demanded the arrest of all the accused and the implementation of the Lawyers Security Protection Act.

West Bengal Bar Council member Mihir Banerjee told media persons that a strike was already underway in the Sealdah and Bankshall courts and that a strike was observed in the Howrah Court as well.

He warned that if attacks on lawyers were not stopped immediately, the protest movement would spread to other courts across the state in the coming days.

It may be noted that state Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not support political violence, particularly the egg-pelting incident involving CPI(M) leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee at the Baruipur Court.

He had warned that action would be taken against those involved in such acts.