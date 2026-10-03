Punjab: Teacher Shortage Row Sparks Political Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) BJP national media in-charge Ashish Usha Agarwal on Saturday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal why the party's approach towards protests had changed after coming to power in Punjab.

“When AAP was in the Opposition, 'dialogue' and the rights of protesters were your political language. Now that AAP is in power in Punjab, where is that same concern for protesting teachers?” Agarwal wrote on X.

Referring to demonstrations by teachers from Sangrur to Chandigarh over their demands and non-academic duties, he said:“Same protests. Same demands. Same grievances. The only difference? AAP is in power.”

Questioning the government's approach, Agarwal asked whether“dialogue” changes when governments change.

Calling it“shameless selectivity”, he added:“Democracy means listening to those who question you, even when you're in power.”

He also posted videos of teachers staging protests.

The issue comes amid reports that thousands of teaching posts remain vacant across government schools in Punjab.

According to data presented in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, 31,370 teaching posts were vacant across different cadres, highlighting the scale of the human resources shortage.

The issue was also flagged by AAP MLA from Maur, Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, who broke down during a live Facebook video on Saturday while criticising his own government over the shortage of teachers in government schools.

He said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities.

Joining the debate, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, saying that the emotional video released by an AAP MLA had exposed the government's claims regarding the state's education system.

Bittu said in a statement that the MLA's emotional appeal and his interaction with students had brought out the ground reality in government schools.

“This is the reality behind the much-publicised 'Sikhya Kranti'. I have been raising the issue of teacher shortages and the condition of Punjab's government schools for months. Today, AAP's own MLA has exposed the same reality from within the party,” Bittu said.

He said the incident raised serious questions about the functioning of the government.

“If the Chief Minister does not have time to listen to the grievances of his own MLAs, how can the people of Punjab expect him to listen to ordinary parents, teachers and students?” Bittu asked.

Later in the evening, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended the primary membership of legislator Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana over alleged anti-party activities and indiscipline.

The party said Maiserkhana had attempted to defame it by making false statements regarding the functioning of a government school.

In a letter issued by the party, AAP Punjab stated that it had received information regarding Maiserkhana's involvement in anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Taking serious note of the matter, the party suspended his primary membership with immediate effect.

The party also cited Maiserkhana's statement regarding the School of Eminence at Ram Nagar in Bathinda, where he had claimed that there was only one teacher in the entire school.

“The claim was completely contrary to the official record issued by the school principal on September 29, 2026. According to the record, the school has 30 sanctioned teaching posts, of which 25 are currently filled. The staff posted at the school includes one principal, seven lecturers, 15 teachers from the Master Cadre and two Computer Science teachers. The school currently has 580 students studying from Classes 6 to 12 across 19 sections,” the AAP said.