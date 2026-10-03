Meghalaya Police President's Colour Ceremony Cancelled After HM Amit Shah Visit Is Called Off

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 3 (IANS) The much-awaited President's Colour Presentation Ceremony for the Meghalaya Police, scheduled to be held in Shillong on October 5, has been cancelled following the cancellation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to the state, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held at the J.N. Stadium in Shillong, where Shah was expected to be the chief guest and present the prestigious President's Colour to the Meghalaya Police in recognition of its distinguished service.

Meghalaya Police, in an official statement issued on Saturday, confirmed that the programme scheduled for Monday has been called off due to“unavoidable circumstances”.

“It is hereby informed that the President's Colour Presentation Ceremony for Meghalaya Police scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct 5, 2026, at J.N. Stadium, Shillong, stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances,” the police said.

The department also requested all dignitaries, police officers, personnel, members of the media and the general public to take note of the cancellation.

It said a fresh date for the ceremony would be announced later.

The Meghalaya Police expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

The development comes after Shah's scheduled visit to Meghalaya was cancelled.

While the President's Colour ceremony had been planned as a major official event, the cancellation of the Home Minister's programme has resulted in the postponement of the presentation ceremony as well.

The President's Colour is one of the highest honours that can be conferred upon a police or military organisation in recognition of its exceptional service, commitment and professional excellence.

The Meghalaya Police had been preparing for the ceremonial event, which was expected to draw senior officials, dignitaries and members of the public to the J.N. Stadium.

The presentation was also expected to highlight the force's contribution towards maintaining law and order and ensuring security across the northeastern state.

The police department has not indicated the reasons behind the cancellation of Shah's visit or specified when the ceremony would be rescheduled.

Officials and stakeholders will now await the announcement of a fresh date for the President's Colour Presentation Ceremony.

The event was expected to be a significant occasion for the Meghalaya Police and the state, with the formal presentation of the honour by the Union Home Minister.