YSRCP To Review TDP Govt's Land Deals, Slams Allotment To Firm

YSRCP Slams TDP Govt Over 'Dubious' Land Deal

YSRCP on Saturday slammed the TDP coalition government for allegedly allotting prime land to favoured parties that lack proper credentials and said all such allocations would be reviewed in the days to come.

Speaking to the media here, party spokesperson Putta Shivashankar said the coalition government had allotted 40.50 acres of land at Baireddypalli in Chittoor district to Ravox Agrotech to set up a food processing unit.

He said the company's credentials are poor, with a paid-up capital of just Rs 9 lakh, while it is expected to mobilise Rs 1,388.14 crore in investment. The company was established in November 2025.“Allotting such a large area of land to this company shows how land is being given to a favoured few,” he said.

Shivashankar said the company's directors have no experience in food processing and do not have the required paid-up capital to raise a bank loan. He alleged that the move to allot land appeared to be aimed only at inflating the job-creation figures.

“The APIIC allocation lacks a proper basis, and the project's feasibility is unclear. The motive behind offering incentives worth a large share of the project cost makes the order even more suspicious,” he said. Shivashankar added that all such dubious deals would be scrutinised in the days to come.

Employees Betrayed on Pay Revision Commission

Meanwhile on Friday, YSRCP Employees Wing State President N Chandrasekhar Reddy said the coalition government was betraying employees on the Pay Revision Commission despite promising a better PRC and immediate Interim Relief in its election manifesto.

He said more than two-and-a-half years had passed since the government assumed office, yet the earlier PRC Commissioner was made to resign, and it took nearly two-and-a-half years to appoint a new commission. "Granting the new commission another year to submit its report would push the process close to four years," he said in its release.

Chandrasekhar Reddy demanded 30 per cent IR from October for employees, teachers and pensioners, and said the PRC report could be completed within three to four months after consultations with employee associations. He urged the government to amend the GO and expedite the process. (ANI)

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