Brunswick County Board Of Commissioners Holds Regular Meeting Monday, Oct. 5

Meeting Livestream

Click the link below to watch the meeting live and find the future replay on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will meet for a regular meeting at 3 p.m. this Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. The public is welcome to attend in person or watch live on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal.

The commissioners' chambers are on the first floor of the David R. Sandifer Administration Building at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia (28422).

View the full agenda and accompanying reports and subscribe to agenda notifications on the Brunswick County Agendas and Minutes Portal. Meeting livestreams and replays can be accessed in the Portal through the Media (Camera) Icon for each Board of Commissioners meeting date.

Agenda Preview

Below are a few selected items from the agenda that the Board of Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on during the regular meeting.

VI. PresentationsRequest the Board adopt and present the Nuclear Science Week proclamation.

Request the Board consider adopting White Cane Safety Day proclamation.

Request the Board consider approval of a proclamation recognizing National 4-H Week and receive an invitation to the Jersey Jamboree.

Request the Board recognize the Child Support Services team who received a Certificate of Excellence for outstanding achievements in all collections, incentives, and self-assessment performance measures from NCDHHS Child Support Services.Request the Board receive the proposed uniform schedules of values, standards, and rules for the 2027 Countywide Reappraisal, effective January 1, 2027; set a public hearing on the proposed schedule of values for Oct. 19, 2026; and direct the Clerk to the Board to publish the required notice of public hearing.

Request the Board receive information and provide feedback on the proposed Hydrant Bulk Water Program and proposed fees and set a public hearing for the Oct. 19, 2026, Board of Commissioners regular meeting for the change in fees associated with the Hydrant Bulk Water Program to become effective Jan. 1, 2027. VII. Administrative ReportRequest the Board receive information for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026.

Request the Board receive a presentation from Brandon Hardee regarding the upcoming Brunswick County Agricultural Fair and Expo and request for support. If support is approved, request the Board authorize the County Manager to sign upon approval of County Attorney.

Request the Board consider a change to their meeting schedule to better accommodate the additional required duties of the Board and approve the amended FY2026-27 Regular Meeting Schedule Resolution.

Request the Board designate Commissioner Forte as the voting delegate to represent Brunswick County at the NCACC Legislative Goals Conference in Wake County.

Request the Board consider improvements to the Mid-Atlantic Industrial Rail Park.

Request the Board receive information on possible amendments to request for HB 1222 to be sent to the local delegation.

Request the Board receive the draft Audit Committee charter and approve proceeding with the necessary next steps to establish the committee for the purpose of overseeing the new County Internal Auditor position. The official charter will be finalized and signed once all members of the Committee have been selected.

Request the Board approve the application for the FY26 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant through the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. There are no match requirements for this grant, and there is an allotment of funds through the Bureau of Justice Assistance for Brunswick County in the amount of $17,264.00.

Request the Board approve the following position reclassifications, title changes, and budget transfers within the departmental budgets managed by the Sheriff.

Request the Board authorize the Chairman and Clerk to the Board to execute the contract price amendment with Crowder Construction Company, setting the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) at $30,920,859.00 for Phase 2 construction activities associated with the West Brunswick Regional Biosolids Processing and Storage Facility. VIII. Board AppointmentsRequest the Board consider appointment from one of the applications. Public Comment and Public Hearings

Most regular meetings include a time for public comment before the Commissioners at the beginning of the meeting. Some meetings also have public hearings for specific issues. The public hearings are similar to a public comment period but pertain to one topic.

Individuals wishing to speak during a public hearing should sign up before the meeting starts on the form at the door dedicated to public hearings. This form is separate from the form used to sign up for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.

Speakers wishing to distribute any related documents, printed comments or materials to the commissioners should deliver at least eight copies to the county clerk at least fifteen minutes before the meeting starts.

Learn more about Board of Commissioners meetings and our public comment and public hearing policies.

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Media Inquiries

Media are requested to contact Brunswick County Communications by noon on the day of the meeting to help facilitate requests for interviews before or directly after board meetings. Brunswick County will post a recap of the meeting with actions taken at brunswickcountync.

For media inquiries, contact Communications Director Meagan Kascsak.

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Brunswick County Board of Commissioners holds regular meeting Monday, Oct. 5 News Provided By Brunswick County - North Carolina October 03, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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