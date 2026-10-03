Hisar STF Nabs Most-Wanted Accused Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Reward

MENAFN - IANS) Hisar, Oct 3 (IANS) The Hisar unit of the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a most-wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh in connection with the murder of a showroom owner in Abohar, Punjab.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from beneath the bridge on Rajgarh Road in Hisar. He was nabbed during an operation being carried out by the STF team against criminals. Significantly, the Punjab Police had announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

During the operation, the STF team recovered an illegal.32-bore pistol and three live cartridges from the accused, said the police. A separate case under the Arms Act has also been registered at Azad Nagar Police Station in Hisar in connection with the weapon recovery.

Police told media persons that the accused was wanted in the murder case of Sanjay Verma, owner of New Wearwell showroom in Abohar. A case was registered at City-1 Police Station, Abohar, in July 2025 in connection with the murder, police officials said.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court. After hearing the details, the court granted the police two days' remand of the accused for further questioning.

Investigators are now probing his alleged links with criminal gangs, his possible involvement in other cases and the role of his associates. Police officials are of the view that interrogation of him will definitely bring up crucial details related to this case and other crimes as well.

According to officials, the operation was carried out by a team constituted under the leadership of DSP Jogender and SI Sandeep Shri, in-charge of the Hisar STF unit.

PSI Vineet Kumar of STF Hisar said the accused was arrested with an illegal weapon and that further investigation is underway to ascertain more details in the case.