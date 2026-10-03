IND Vs WI, 3Rd ODI: KL Rahul's 129-Run Masterclass In Mullanpur Draws 'Mr. Dependable' Praise (WATCH)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul had the Indian cricket fraternity following his masterclass performance in the third and final ODI of the series against the West Indies at PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, October 3.

KL Rahul played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 129 off 87 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 148.28 as Team India posted a total of 351/7 in 50 overs. His 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Naman Dir (30) and then a 40-run stand with Anshul Kamboj (17) for the seventh wicket helped propel the team past the 350-run mark after a middle-order wobble.

Rahul, who didn't bat in the first two matches of the ODI series, grabbed the opportunity with both hands and showcased his extraordinary batting versatility, seamlessly shifting gears from anchoring the innings under pressure to unleashing explosive strokes against both pace and spin in the death overs.

Also Read:KL Rahul smashes 9th ODI ton, completes 10,000 international runs

KL Rahul's Masterclass Steals Spotlight

Before the ODI series against the West Indies, KL Rahul's form was under scrutiny following an underwhelming run during India's tour of England, where illness and poor form saw him temporarily dropped from the playing XI and replaced by Ishan Kishan.

Since Rahul couldn't get an opportunity to bat in the first two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, as the Men in Blue chased down the targets comfortably, he finally got his chance in the series finale at Mullanpur. The Karnataka batter made the most of his opportunity to make a statement with his blistering performance.

Rahul completed his fifty in 41 balls before reaching the three-figure mark in just 80 deliveries, bringing up his ninth ODI century with a six. In the final overs, the right-handed batter shifted his gears, smashing 29 runs in just seven balls at an astounding strike rate of 414.28 to finish with an unbeaten 129.

Smiles, cheers, and celebrations all around Scenes to cherish for KL Rahul and #TeamIndia Updates ▶️ #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @klrahul twitter/wFTPDqLlvt

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026

During his 129-run knock, KL Rahul completed 10,000 international runs, making him the 15th Indian batter to achieve this historic feat across all formats of the game. The 34-year-old batter celebrated his milestone in style, capping off an unforgettable evening that cemented his reputation as one of modern cricket's most reliable match-winners.

This was his first ODI century since January this year, when he scored an unbeaten 112 against New Zealand in Rajkot, solidifying his exceptional record in the middle order and setting up a commanding defense for the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul Hailed as 'Mr. Dependable'

KL Rahul's unbeaten 129-run knock against the West Indies has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the Karnataka batter for once again delivering when India needed him most.

Taking to their X handles, many fans lauded Rahul's ability to absorb pressure and then accelerate at will, with several users reviving his popular 'Mr. Dependable' tag after his sensational knock in Mullanpur. Some also pointed out that his unbeaten 129 once again highlighted his value to India in the middle order.

Others highlighted the sheer range of strokes Rahul displayed during his innings, praising his ability to switch between calculated batting and aggressive strokeplay. His century and late assault also prompted comparisons with some of his previous match-winning knocks for India.

Yes, for him it was one of the most underrated yet most important knocks for India.

- Hardik jain (@HarshitJai61226) October 3, 2026

Rahul has been performing brilliant in both test and odis since 2023 wc final..can't remember any major failure after that but still he gets dragged bcz of that one bad knock which was unfortunate. Been punching bag for all. Feel for him. flake. (@airedlmaoo) October 3, 2026

This guy is such a beastcan literally bat anywhere,in any situation,in any condition,such a gem he is for us, he has insane ability to hit both against spin/pace, literally excels in every fckingggg department, kelu,love u mannnn❤️ shortarmjab77 (@Shortarmjab777) October 3, 2026

KL Rahul always use opportunity to hit century, psei9cmudo (@psei9cmudo) October 3, 2026

Mr dependable! (@SayoojCA) October 3, 2026

wonderful knock, much needed too

- Royal (@royalpinto007) October 3, 2026

He shared a compelling statement about why he plays a crucial role in the team.

- KLR (@Kl_Rahul0) October 3, 2026

the way he just stands there in the chaos and the whole ground knows whats coming is why hes him

- Lucy Sky (@lucy_fudgez) October 3, 2026

He delivers every time. I remembered his 66 runs knock in the final of ICC cricket world cup 2023 final between India and Australia.

- Peak Mentality (@Pyogiknayak) October 3, 2026

!. (@xnkno2n_202) October 3, 2026

That smile after delivering for India hits different. ❤️@klrahul, take a bow @BCCI#TeamIndia #INDvWI #KLRahul #CricketFans nithinkrish (@nithinkris88) October 3, 2026

KL Rahul brings up his 9th ODI century! What a knock, and what a celebration! ❤️Look at Rahul's celebration after reaching the milestone! #KLRahul #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #Cricket #ODI #Century Murari Kumar Mayank (@MurariKrMayank) October 3, 2026

In his ODI career, KL Rahu has amassed 3541 runs, including 9 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 51.31 in 101 matches.

Also Read:Rohit Sharma silences doubters, enters elite 10,000 ODI runs club