Two-Time Breeders' Cup Sprint Winner Roy H Dies At 14

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Two-time Champion Male Sprinter Roy H passed away October 2 following complications from colic at 14 years old. Roy H had been a resident of the Kentucky Horse Park's Hall of Champions barn since November 2023.

“Roy H was a phenomenal racehorse and a wonderful ambassador for the Kentucky Horse Park,” said Kentucky Horse Park President Lee Carter.“We are deeply grateful for the time we had with him and honored for the opportunity to share his remarkable story.”



The son of More Than Ready–Elusive Diva, by Elusive Quality, was bred in Kentucky by Ramona Bass. Although Roy H began his racing career in 2015 as a three-year-old with trainer Peter Miller, it wasn't until 2017 that he made his mark as a champion sprinter. His first stakes win came in the True North Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park. He followed this with winning the Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. The culmination of his 2017 season was a length victory in the Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Del Mar. For his accomplishments, he was named 2017 Eclipse Award Champion Male Sprinter.



His 2018 season was in many ways a duplication of 2017, featuring wins in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes (G1) and the Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1), this time by 3 1⁄4 lengths at Churchill Downs. His exceptional season earned him a second consecutive Eclipse Award as Champion Male Sprinter.



Owned by Rockingham Ranch and David Bernsen, Roy H's career included 23 starts with a 10-5-2 record. He retired from racing in 2019 as a seven-time stakes winner with $3,139,765 in earnings. He then worked as a barn pony for Peter Miller, who became his owner.“Roy H was a once-in-a-lifetime horse and the best sprinter of his generation,” said Miller.“He brought so much joy to everyone who ever met or saw him. Thank you to the Kentucky Horse Park for giving him a retirement deserving of such a wonderful champion. Thanks for the memories, Roy. You will be deeply missed.”



“Roy was the definition of a champion racehorse, and an equally great ambassador for racing,” said Hall of Champions Manager Rob Willis.“He was charismatic, fun to be around, and he genuinely enjoyed his time with the guests of the Park. I am very proud and honored to have been associated with him. We will make sure his legacy lives on every day.”



Like other great Hall of Champions horses, Roy H will be buried at the park's Memorial Walk of Champions alongside past Thoroughbred legends Funny Cide, Point Given, Go For Gin, Da Hoss, Cigar, Alysheba, John Henry, Bold Forbes, and Forego. A public memorial service will be held at a future date.

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Two-Time Breeders' Cup Sprint Winner Roy H Dies at 14 News Provided By Kentucky Horse Park October 03, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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