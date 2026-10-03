Delara Captures The Spirit Of Her Homeland In Her Latest Release 'Tehran'

“Tehran” finds Delara reminiscing on memories of home while envisioning a free and hopeful future for Iran.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Iranian-American singer and songwriter Delara brings memories of home to life in her latest single,“Tehran,” a personal record inspired by nostalgia, late-night drives, and the feeling of being connected to a place no matter how far away life takes you.(Born Delara Delbarian) in Tehran before moving to the United States, Delara created the song around a feeling she knows well: imagining herself back home, driving through the city late at night, listening to music, letting loose, and revisiting memories of the people and places that shaped her.“When I made 'Tehran,' I pictured myself driving around the city at night, having fun and reminiscing about memories from back home. I wanted the song to capture that feeling of missing somewhere while still being able to close your eyes and feel like you're there again,” says Delara.At its heart,“Tehran” is about the connection people carry with home. It captures the little moments that become meaningful with time - familiar streets, nights with friends, music playing in the car, laughter, family, and memories that can instantly transport you back to another chapter of your life.That feeling is especially personal for Delara. After leaving Iran during her youth, she grew up in Orlando, Florida, before eventually moving to Los Angeles at 20 to pursue a career in entertainment. Although her life has taken her thousands of miles from where it began, Tehran remains an important part of her identity and creative perspective.Delara officially began releasing music with her debut single,“Pishe To,” in November 2024 and has continued experimenting with different sounds and genres with each release.“Tehran” brings another side of that journey forward, allowing her Persian roots and her life in America to exist naturally within the same record.More than anything,“Tehran” is a love letter to home - to the memories that stay with us, the places that shape who we become, and the feeling of always carrying a piece of where we came from wherever life takes us.“Tehran” is streaming now on all major platforms.

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Official "Tehran" music video

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Delara Captures the Spirit of Her Homeland in Her Latest Release 'Tehran' News Provided By Delara Records October 03, 2026, 15:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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