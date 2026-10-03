South Carolina Stroke Advisory Council To Meet Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Oct. 1, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the 2026-27 flu season begins, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends residents take steps to avoid illness, including getting an annual seasonal influenza vaccine.

Flu season in the United States begins in October and extends through May, typically peaking between December and February.

The best protection against the illness is the flu shot. DPH recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older who is eligible get vaccinated.

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