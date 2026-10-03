Breath By Design Expands Therapist-Led 9D Somatic Breathwork And Nervous System Wellness Across Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother-daughter co-founders Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, and Lisa Young bring trauma-informed breathwork and nervous system education to a Dallas community of 5,000

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breath By Design, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based therapist-led wellness company, has announced the expansion of its 9D Somatic Breathwork programs, corporate wellness offerings, and international retreat experiences, bringing trauma-informed nervous system regulation and somatic healing to a growing community of participants locally, virtually, and worldwide.Co-founded by mother-daughter team Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, and Lisa Young, Breath By Design was built around a straightforward but rarely practiced principle in the wellness industry: that meaningful personal transformation requires more than the accumulation of tools. It requires understanding the patterns underneath those experiences."Healing doesn't have to be complicated," said Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, Co-Founder of Breath By Design. "So many people spend years collecting tools without ever being shown how the pieces connect. When we begin to understand our attachment patterns, nervous system responses, emotions, and the stories we carry in the body, we can approach healing with greater awareness, choice, and self-trust."What Is 9D Somatic Breathwork?9D Somatic Breathwork is an immersive breathwork modality that combines guided somatic breathing with multi-dimensional audio, including binaural beats, solfeggio frequencies, isochronic brainwave tones, and curated music delivered through specialized multi-channel headphones. At Breath By Design, this modality is delivered within a clinical and educational framework that integrates nervous system regulation, attachment theory, and trauma-informed care - a distinction that sets the company apart in the DFW wellness landscape.Unlike standalone breathwork experiences, Breath By Design's approach is grounded in psychological education. Participants are guided to understand the "why" behind their emotional patterns, nervous system responses, and relational behaviors, allowing them to bring greater self-awareness and personal agency into each session.A Growing Dallas Wellness CommunityWhat began as intimate breathwork sessions has grown into a Dallas-area community reaching approximately 5,000 people. Breath By Design currently offers large-scale community events hosting up to 100 participants, small studio sessions, private one-on-one work, virtual breathwork accessible nationwide, corporate wellness programming, and educational transformational programs.The company's expanding retreat portfolio includes its Reclaim Your Light international retreat series, offering participants immersive multi-day experiences that integrate 9D breathwork, somatic practices, nervous system education, and community in destination settings.Therapist-Led, Trauma-Informed, Education-FirstDr. Rachel Sims holds a doctorate in Marriage and Family Therapy and a master's degree in Counseling and Guidance and is a Licensed Professional Counselor. Her clinical background spans attachment theory, trauma-informed breathwork, nervous system regulation, and the integration of psychological education with somatic practices. Lisa Young brings complementary expertise in 9D Breathwork, somatics, NLP, Human Design, Gene Keys, and Reiki.Together, they created Breath By Design around the belief that the body, mind, nervous system, relationships, and emotional patterns are deeply interconnected - and that understanding those connections is foundational to lasting personal change."We don't want people to leave our experiences believing that we healed them," said Dr. Sims. "We want them to leave recognizing their own capacity. Our role is to create a supportive space, provide education and tools, and help people reconnect with the wisdom and autonomy that already exist within them."Corporate Wellness and Virtual OfferingsBreath By Design also serves organizations through its corporate wellness programming, bringing nervous system regulation, stress resilience education, and breathwork experiences to teams and workplace communities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond. Virtual breathwork sessions extend the company's reach to participants nationwide who are unable to attend in person.Breath By Design is available for group events, private sessions, virtual experiences, corporate wellness engagements, educational programs, and international retreats. Full program details, scheduling, and booking are available at .About Breath By DesignBreath By Design is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, therapist-led, trauma-informed breathwork and wellness company co-founded by Dr. Rachel Sims, LPC, and Lisa Young. Specializing in 9D Somatic Breathwork, nervous system regulation, and attachment-informed wellness education, the company serves a Dallas community of approximately 5,000 people through group events, private sessions, virtual offerings, corporate wellness programs, and international retreats. Breath By Design's philosophy centers on personal autonomy, emotional safety, education, and helping participants build sustainable tools they can carry into everyday life.Website:

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Breath By Design Expands Therapist-Led 9D Somatic Breathwork and Nervous System Wellness Across Dallas-Fort Worth News Provided By Breath By Design October 03, 2026, 14:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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