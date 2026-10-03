JASON DWAYNE CAMPBELL FOUNDATION, INC. PRESENTS FIRST ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARD GALA

Jason Campbell

Jason and friends

Jason Stop the Violence Flyer

Daphne Campbell

One Evening of Hope and Legacy.

- The Honorable Former Senator Daphne Campbell,

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc., founded by Honorable Daphne Campbell, will host its First Annual Scholarship Award Gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Miami Dade College's North Campus. The evening will bring together community leaders, educators, families, public servants, and supporters to celebrate education, remembrance, service, and community.

The Foundation will award five $5,000 scholarships, providing $25,000 in educational support to deserving students pursuing their academic goals. The gala will also honor five mothers who have lost their sons, recognizing their strength, resilience, and enduring love. Each mother will receive an honorarium.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dr. Robin R. Starks

Chief of Police, City of Opa-Locka

The Foundation welcomes Dr. Robin R. Starks, Chief of Police for the City of Opa-Locka, as keynote speaker. Chief Starks will address leadership, service, opportunity, mentorship, and building stronger communities.

DISTINGUISHED HONOREES

Dr. Rimsky Denis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC

Lifetime Achievement Award in Cardiology

Dr. Denis will be recognized for his distinguished contributions to medicine and cardiology and his commitment to serving others.

Dr. Malou C. Harrison

Executive Vice President and Provost, Miami Dade College

Lifetime Achievement Award in Humanity

Dr. Harrison will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Humanity for her dedication to education, leadership, compassion, and service throughout Miami-Dade County.

EVENT INFORMATION

Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.

First Annual Scholarship Award Gala

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Cocktail Hour: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Main Program: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue:

Miami Dade College - North Campus

School of Justice, Public Safety and Law Studies

11380 NW 27th Avenue

Miami, FL 33167-3495

FOUNDED BY HONORABLE DAPHNE CAMPBELL

The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. transforms grief into hope by honoring lives and legacies and creating opportunities through scholarships, education, mentorship, and community outreach.

THE MESSAGE

Five students. Five scholarships. $25,000 invested in education.

Five mothers honored. Two distinguished Lifetime Achievement Awards.

One community united in hope, humanity, and legacy.

MEDIA & GENERAL INQUIRIES:

Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.

Phone: (786) 290-3550

Email:...

Website: jdcflegacy

Senator Daphne Campbell

Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, inc

+1 786-290-3550

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.

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JASON DWAYNE CAMPBELL FOUNDATION, INC. PRESENTS FIRST ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARD GALA News Provided By Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce October 03, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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