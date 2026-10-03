JASON DWAYNE CAMPBELL FOUNDATION, INC. PRESENTS FIRST ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP AWARD GALA
Jason Campbell
Jason and friends
Jason Stop the Violence Flyer
Daphne Campbell
One Evening of Hope and Legacy.The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. transforms grief into hope by honoring lives and legacies and creating opportunities through scholarships, education, mentorship, and community outreach.” - The Honorable Former Senator Daphne Campbell,
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc., founded by Honorable Daphne Campbell, will host its First Annual Scholarship Award Gala on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Miami Dade College's North Campus. The evening will bring together community leaders, educators, families, public servants, and supporters to celebrate education, remembrance, service, and community.
The Foundation will award five $5,000 scholarships, providing $25,000 in educational support to deserving students pursuing their academic goals. The gala will also honor five mothers who have lost their sons, recognizing their strength, resilience, and enduring love. Each mother will receive an honorarium.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Dr. Robin R. Starks
Chief of Police, City of Opa-Locka
The Foundation welcomes Dr. Robin R. Starks, Chief of Police for the City of Opa-Locka, as keynote speaker. Chief Starks will address leadership, service, opportunity, mentorship, and building stronger communities.
DISTINGUISHED HONOREES
Dr. Rimsky Denis, MD, MPH, MBA, FACC
Lifetime Achievement Award in Cardiology
Dr. Denis will be recognized for his distinguished contributions to medicine and cardiology and his commitment to serving others.
Dr. Malou C. Harrison
Executive Vice President and Provost, Miami Dade College
Lifetime Achievement Award in Humanity
Dr. Harrison will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Humanity for her dedication to education, leadership, compassion, and service throughout Miami-Dade County.
EVENT INFORMATION
Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.
First Annual Scholarship Award Gala
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Cocktail Hour: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Main Program: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue:
Miami Dade College - North Campus
School of Justice, Public Safety and Law Studies
11380 NW 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33167-3495
FOUNDED BY HONORABLE DAPHNE CAMPBELL
The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. transforms grief into hope by honoring lives and legacies and creating opportunities through scholarships, education, mentorship, and community outreach.
THE MESSAGE
Five students. Five scholarships. $25,000 invested in education.
Five mothers honored. Two distinguished Lifetime Achievement Awards.
One community united in hope, humanity, and legacy.
MEDIA & GENERAL INQUIRIES:
Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.
Phone: (786) 290-3550
Email:...
Website: jdcflegacy
Senator Daphne Campbell
Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, inc
+1 786-290-3550
...
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The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.
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