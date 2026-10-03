District Moving Companies Expands Military PCS Moving Support For Service Members Across The Washington, DC Region

Waldorf-based District Moving, an approved SDDC, NTS and DP3 provider, offers start-to-finish PCS relocation support for military families in the DMV.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- District Moving Companies, Inc., a family-owned moving company based in Waldorf, Maryland, is giving military families in the Washington, DC region more support with Permanent Change of Station (PCS) relocations. Backed by 25 years of experience and more than 250,000 completed moves, the company handles military PCS moves from the first survey to the final unpacked box, for service members coming to or leaving the DMV.The Washington, DC region has one of the largest concentrations of active-duty personnel, government civilians and defense contractors in the country. Families stationed at or near Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Fort Belvoir, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Fort Meade face frequent relocations, often on short notice and tight report dates. District Moving built its military services around those realities.PCS relocations come with rules that civilian moves don't, including weight allowances, documentation requirements, inventory standards and claims procedures. District Moving is an approved provider under the SDDC, NTS and DP3 programs, and its crews are trained in the procedures that military and government relocations require. That experience helps families avoid the delays and paperwork problems that can turn a routine transfer into a stressful one.Pre-move surveys and detailed inventoriesProfessional packing with high-quality materials, including crating for fragile and high-value itemsSecure loading and transport by experienced, background-checked driversShort-term and long-term storage for families waiting on housing at their new duty stationDelivery, unpacking and debris removal at the destinationDistrict Moving has operated from Southern Maryland since 2001. Its team of more than 75 full-time employees includes trained, certified movers and packers, and every employee passes a background check before joining a crew. For families moving within the region, such as from base housing to a home in Charles County or Prince George's County, the company's local movers in Waldorf provide the same planning and care as a cross-country move.For service members heading out of the DMV, District Moving coordinates long-distance and international relocations. The company has logged more than one million miles on the road. It also holds GSA Schedule contracts and has supported federal agencies, members of Congress and government offices with relocation and facility services, which gives it a working knowledge of government standards that carries over to individual military families.Choosing a moving company in Washington is a big decision for any household. For military families, it can affect report dates, reimbursements and how quickly a family feels at home in a new place. District Moving gives families one point of contact from start to finish, clear communication throughout the move, and flexible scheduling built around military timelines.About District Moving Companies, Inc.District Moving Companies, Inc. is a family-owned moving and storage company headquartered at 12115 Acton Lane, Waldorf, MD 20601. Since 2001, the company has provided residential, commercial, government and military relocation services throughout Washington, Maryland and Virginia, as well as long-distance and international moves. District Moving holds the Certified Office Mover designation from the International Office Moving Institute and is an authorized GSA contractor.

Kaliya Bryant

District Moving Companies, Inc

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District Moving Companies Expands Military PCS Moving Support for Service Members Across the Washington, DC Region News Provided By Rotate Digital October 03, 2026, 14:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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