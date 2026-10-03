Gustin Law Firm Announces Seven-Figure Settlement For Pedestrian Run Over At Shopping Center In Houston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Gustin Law Firm of Houston has announced a seven-figure insurance settlement on behalf of a Houston woman who was run over by a vehicle at a commercial strip center.

According to the firm, the pedestrian was struck when a negligent driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal rather than her brakes in a shopping center near the intersection of West Gray Street and Dunlavy Street. The Gustin Law Firm's client was knocked unconscious and became trapped underneath the at-fault vehicle.

Medical records cited by the Gustin Law Firm indicate that the victim's injuries included torn shoulder tendons and crush injuries to her legs and ankles. “An ordinary day of shopping can become a nightmare in an instant when a careless driver takes unnecessary risks in a store parking lot” attorney Charlie Gustin said.“Tight spaces, limited sightlines and extra distractions can create disastrous consequences for innocent pedestrians.”

The firm also noted that cases involving multiple pedestrians injured by a single vehicle can present unique issues as to how the total insurance settlement is allocated between the parties. Multiple insurance policies, competing medical needs, and differing wage-loss or disability claims may all factor into negotiations when more than one person is seeking compensation under the same set of facts.

“In pedestrian vs. auto cases, the injuries are almost always life-changing and catastrophic. We start by accounting for all needed future medical care and attendant care, as well as any lost earnings in the future. Add in physical impairment, loss of enjoyment and disfigurement from major scarring and you have the basic damage model in a pedestrian-auto injury case,” Gustin said.

The settlement, totaling well over a million dollars, was reached during negotiations during a multi-party mediation in Houston. Gustin Law Firm represented the injured Houston woman jointly with associated counsel Sorrels Law. This resolution did not require a trial and was settled out of court.

Pedestrian deaths in Texas have climbed from 488 in 2014 to 772 in 2024, nearly one in five of all traffic fatalities statewide, with another 1,455 pedestrians seriously injured in 2024 alone. TxDOT's fatality map shows those crashes clustered most heavily in the state's metro areas, including Houston and Harris County.

The names of the clients are being withheld to protect the privacy of the parties. Based in Houston, Gustin Law Firm represents individuals in Texas who pursue claims arising from motor vehicle incidents, including cases involving pedestrians struck by vehicles in private parking lots. The firm said it continues to monitor any developments in the case law affecting group settlements in automobile collisions.

The firm was voted No. 1 for Personal Injury Litigation in the Houston Chronicle's 2026 Best of the Best awards and has earned more than 100 five-star reviews from clients.

Gustin Law Firm is a civil litigation firm representing people in personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents and motorcycle accidents, with a focus on catastrophic injuries and high-stakes insurance disputes. The firm was voted No. 1 for Personal Injury Litigation in the Houston Chronicle's 2026 Best of the Best awards and has earned more than 100 five-star reviews from clients. Gustin Law Firm serves clients in Houston, Pasadena, League City, Pearland and throughout Texas. Its practice covers litigation, motion practice, case strategy, settlement negotiation, and trial advocacy.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792



Press Contact: Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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Gustin Law Firm Announces Seven-Figure Settlement for Pedestrian Run Over at Shopping Center in Houston News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 03, 2026, 14:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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