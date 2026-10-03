Ajman Department Of Finance Honours Winners Of Applied Research Paper Award In Collaboration With Ajman University

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The Ajman Department of Finance, in collaboration with Ajman University, honoured the winners of the Spring 2026 Applied Research Paper Award, recognising outstanding research addressing contemporary financial and economic issues and strengthening the connection between academic knowledge and government expertise. The initiative aims to translate research findings into actionable insights and solutions with potential for further development and practical application. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Spring 2026 edition attracted 14 research papers, reflecting strong student interest in the future of the economy, financial management, and sustainability. The three winning papers explored environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices; fintech and renewable energy financing; and the impact of artificial intelligence on audit quality.

The award is part of the Ajman Department of Finance's efforts to deepen collaboration with academic institutions and give students and researchers opportunities to examine real-world challenges through a scientific, evidence-based lens. It also encourages insights that can help advance institutional policies and practices while strengthening decision-making quality.

HE Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said:“We believe that investing in knowledge means investing in our ability to shape the future, and that applied research provides an important bridge between academic thinking and the evolving needs of government. This award gives students a platform to examine real-world issues and develop insights that can contribute to advancing government financial policies and practices while supporting innovation and informed decision-making.”

He added that the initiative reflects the Department's commitment to encouraging innovation, supporting a knowledge-based economy, enhancing the efficiency of financial decision-making, and advancing sustainable economic development. He also highlighted the importance of the partnership with Ajman University in bringing together academic and government expertise and strengthening the role of scientific research in anticipating future trends and generating sustainable value for the emirate and its community.

Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said that the partnership with the Ajman Department of Finance demonstrates the value of connecting education and scientific research with the needs of government and society. The collaboration gives students an opportunity to engage with real-world issues and develop insights grounded in research, analysis, and evidence.

He said:“We are proud of our partnership with the Ajman Department of Finance, which enables our students to take knowledge beyond the classroom and apply it to real challenges that call for research, analysis, and innovation. We believe the role of the university extends from generating knowledge to applying it in service of the community and the development journey, while empowering students to contribute ideas and solutions capable of creating tangible impact.”

The first-place award went to the research paper titled 'The Financial and Policy Impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices on Companies in the United Arab Emirates,' which examined the relationship between ESG practices and financial performance, with governance emerging as the most influential factor within the study's findings.

The second-place award was presented to 'The Role of Fintech and Policy Initiatives in Financing Renewable Energy Projects in Emerging Markets,' which highlighted the role of digital financial solutions in expanding access to financing and strengthening transparency and confidence in sustainable investments, alongside the importance of regulatory frameworks and government support.

The third-place award went to 'The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Sustainable Audit Quality in the United Arab Emirates,' which examined how AI adoption affects the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of auditing processes, as well as the importance of technological readiness and institutional support.

The Department highlighted that applied research adds value by interpreting challenges, providing evidence, and developing actionable recommendations. This creates opportunities to build on research outcomes, explore their potential for further development, and translate them into practical value and measurable impact.

The Ajman Department of Finance and Ajman University honoured the winning students and researchers, along with faculty members and supervisors, in recognition of their contributions to guiding students, developing research projects, and strengthening outcomes. The two entities also recognised the role of Ajman University's Innovation Centre in supporting the award's success and reinforcing collaboration between government expertise and academic capabilities.

Through this initiative, the Ajman Department of Finance continues to strengthen collaboration between the government and academic sectors while encouraging young research talent to contribute ideas and insights that support a more competitive and sustainable economy. The initiative also advances Ajman's vision for a future shaped by knowledge, innovation, and efficient resource management.