Himachal Records 41St Lowest Monsoon Rainfall Since 1901

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 3 (IANS) The southwest monsoon withdrew from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, against the normal withdrawal date of Sept 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre here announced.

However, the Himalayan state recorded its 41st lowest monsoon rainfall since 1901.

This year, the monsoon entered the state on June 30 and covered the entire state by July 1, seven days later than its normal arrival date of June 25.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall was normal over the state, with 652.3 mm of actual rainfall against the normal 734.4 mm, reflecting a departure of minus 11 per cent.

The districts of Kinnaur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan received normal precipitation. In contrast, Hamirpur district received deficient precipitation, and the remote Lahaul-Spiti district received very deficient precipitation.

This year, Himachal Pradesh recorded the 41st lowest monsoon rainfall of 652.3 mm during the monsoon season in the last 125 years.

However, the highest rainfall of 1,314.6 mm was recorded in 1922 during the period from 1901 to 2026.

The IMD said the state received scattered to fairly widespread precipitation on many days in August.

Active monsoon activity was recorded on five days, namely Aug 5, 7, 11, 19 and 31, while weak monsoon activity prevailed on 11 days: Aug 2, 3, 9, 13, 14, 21, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The state received very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts on Aug 4, in Sirmaur and Una districts on Aug 5, in Kangra district on Aug 15, and in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts on Aug 19.

The IMD said Himachal Pradesh received normal precipitation, with a departure of minus 17 per cent, recording 212.5 mm of actual rainfall against the normal 256.8 mm rainfall in August.

Kangra district received the highest precipitation of 658.0 mm, while Lahaul-Spiti district received the lowest precipitation of 27.8 mm during the period.

Sirmaur district recorded the highest positive rainfall departure of 17 per cent, while Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the highest negative rainfall departure of minus 76 per cent.