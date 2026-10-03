Kerala To Open Five Global Foreign Investment Desks: CM Satheesan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) Kerala government will set up 'Kerala Desks' in five major global cities to attract foreign investment and tap the state's diaspora network, said the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The desks will be opened in Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo.

The government has given in-principle approval for the proposal.

It is part of the state's 100-day action plan.

The move aims to change Kerala's approach to the diaspora.

The focus will shift from remittances to investment and business engagement.

The desks will connect the government with NRK organisations, Kerala-origin business persons and potential investors in these cities.

They will identify potential investors and investment proposals.

These leads will be referred to the Invest Kerala Cell of KSIDC for further action through its single-window system.

The desks will also provide information on investment opportunities in their respective countries.

They will track investment trends and regulatory changes that could be relevant to Kerala.

The government has decided to implement the scheme without any financial burden on the state.

Each desk will be hosted by a recognised NRK organisation already functioning in the respective city.

The organisations will provide the support on an honorary and voluntary basis.

The Invest Kerala Cell will provide the institutional framework.

It will also provide branding, coordination and technical support.

The KSIDC managing director has been directed to identify suitable NRK organisations in the five cities and formalise cooperation with them.

The scope of work and reporting system for each desk will also be finalised.

The government said the initiative would make use of the existing business and professional networks of the Malayali diaspora across the Gulf, Europe, North America and East Asia.

The desks will act as an overseas link between Kerala and potential investors.

The government expects them to generate investment leads and strengthen Kerala's efforts to attract foreign capital.