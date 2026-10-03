Gujarat Dy CM Hears Surat Residents' Grievances, Directs Officials For Immediate Action
Sanghavi met citizens and applicants individually during the programme and heard their concerns relating to local administrative matters and development-related issues.
Senior officials from the concerned departments were present. They were instructed to initiate necessary action on the representations and work towards resolving the issues without requiring citizens to make repeated visits to government offices.
The programme provided residents an opportunity to directly place their grievances before the Deputy Chief Minister.
Officials were directed to examine the issues and take immediate steps for their resolution.
Citizens whose grievances had been resolved recently also met Sanghavi during the programme and expressed their gratitude. They shared their experiences after their respective issues were addressed through the administration.
The Jan Sampark programme was aimed at providing a direct channel for citizens to approach the government with their concerns and facilitating coordination between applicants and the concerned departments.
During the interaction, citizens also expressed satisfaction over the action taken on their representations.
The programme brought together residents, applicants and officials to address pending grievances and development-related concerns at the administrative level.
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