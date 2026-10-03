Bihar: Liquor Seized From Muzaffarpur Medical Shop, Seven Detained In Gopalganj

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Despite Bihar's prohibition law, authorities continue to report seizures of illicit liquor across the state.

In two separate operations, police in Muzaffarpur and the Excise Department in Gopalganj seized liquor allegedly being transported and stored illegally.

In Muzaffarpur, police recovered more than 120 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from a medical shop in the Turki police station area and arrested the shop operator.

Acting on a tip-off on the evening of Oct 2, police raided Gupta Medical Hall in the Turki police station area.

During the search, officers allegedly found liquor stored on the premises alongside medicines.

Police seized 120.415 litres of IMFL, including brands such as Kingfisher Beer, Royal Stag, Imperial Blue and McDowell's.

The shop operator, Sharatchandra Gupta, was arrested on the spot.

Police said an FIR has been registered against him and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

SDPO (West-2) Animesh Chandra Gyani shared details of the operation during a press conference on Saturday.

The raid was conducted by a team led by Turki SHO Sentu Kumar and Sub-Inspector Sakendra Kumar.

Police are also investigating the alleged supply chain and other aspects of the liquor trade.

In a separate operation in Gopalganj, the Excise Department seized a large quantity of foreign liquor from a Bolero vehicle near Pahadpur village under Kuchaikot police station.

Acting on a tip-off and on the instructions of Excise Superintendent Amritesh Kumar Jha, an Excise Department team was conducting vehicle checks in the area when it stopped and searched the Bolero on Saturday.

Officials said liquor was allegedly concealed inside the vehicle in a manner intended to avoid detection.

Six women and one man were travelling in the vehicle at the time.

All seven occupants were detained for questioning after the liquor was recovered.

The Excise Department seized both the vehicle and the recovered liquor and initiated further proceedings.

Officials are examining the alleged backwards and forward linkages of the Gopalganj case to determine where the liquor originated and where it was allegedly being transported.

The investigations in both cases are ongoing, and further action will depend on the evidence gathered by the police and the Excise Department.