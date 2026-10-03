Lubinets Shows Dozens Of People Trying To Leave Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video was posted on the ombudsman's Facebook page.

“This video shows what's happening to our people in Oleshky right now. Today, dozens of people are leaving the city. On their own. Some on bicycles. Some on mopeds. Some are walking. Some are leaving just to find and buy food for themselves and their loved ones. Without proper transportation. Without a safe route. Without any guarantee that they'll even make it there,” Lubinets said.

According to him, people from Oleshky are forced to choose between two deaths: being blown up by a landmine or dying of starvation.

“They know there may be landmines along the way. But staying also means risking their lives. Because in occupied Oleshky, people are left without the bare necessities-food, clean water, and medicine. This is the choice Russia forces on civilians every day: stay and starve to death; leave and risk being blown up by a landmine. Russia's actions against Ukraine reveal the true face of the devil,” the ombudsman emphasized.

The ombudsman stated that this is genocide, which Russian invaders have been committing since 2014. These actions constitute a gross violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.“We must save people while there are still people to save,” he added.

Lubinets also recalled that the European Union recently called for humanitarian access to Oleshky and for civilians to be allowed to safely leave the city.

As the ombudsman noted,“People need more than just statements. They need a safe corridor. They need help. They need a chance to survive.”

Humanitarian catastrophe in occupied: Ukraine calls for urgent discussion at OSCE

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies have reached Oleshky since May 26.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians are holding about 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, nearly 50 of whom are children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity, or water.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook