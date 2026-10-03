BJP Re-Nominates Naval Kishore Yadav For Patna Teachers' Seat For Bihar MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded Naval Kishore Yadav from the Patna Teachers' constituency for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, giving him an opportunity to contest the seat for a sixth consecutive term.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi handed over the nomination-related documents to Yadav on Saturday and extended his best wishes for the election.

Saraogi said the NDA had entered the electoral contest with full organisational strength and a determination to win.

The BJP had announced Yadav's candidature on September 29 along with its nominees for three other Legislative Council constituencies.

Yadav is scheduled to file his nomination papers on October 5.

He first entered the Bihar Legislative Council from the Patna Teachers' constituency in 1996 and has since won five consecutive elections from the seat.

The Supreme Court record of the 1996 election confirms his victory in that contest.

If re-elected, Yadav would begin his sixth consecutive term representing the constituency.

Known for his outspoken interventions in the Legislative Council, Nawal Kishore Yadav has frequently raised issues concerning teachers and the education sector.

His political work has particularly focused on teachers' salaries, service conditions and other education-related matters.

Naval Kishore Yadav has claimed that he played an important role in efforts that resulted in an increase in teachers' salaries from Rs 6,000 to Rs 56,000.

Speaking after receiving the nomination documents, Yadav expressed confidence in his support among voters in the Patna Teachers' constituency and said he hoped they would once again give him the opportunity to represent their interests in the Legislative Council.

The Patna Teachers' seat is among the eight Graduate and Teachers' constituencies going to polls in Bihar.

Voting is scheduled for October 23, while counting will take place on October 27.

The nomination process has already been underway since September 29, and the candidates can file their nomination papers till October 6.

The scrutiny of the nomination paper will take place on October 7, and candidates can withdraw their names on October 8.

Yadav's re-nomination keeps him in the political contest for a constituency he has represented continuously since 1996.