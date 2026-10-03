Gujarat: Elderly Doctor's 'Digital Arrest' Exposes Rs 58.5 Lakh Trail Two Held

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Oct 3 (IANS) The Rajkot City Cyber Crime Police has arrested two men from Gujarat's Ahmedabad within hours of registering a case involving the alleged digital arrest of an elderly woman doctor, with investigators finding that bank accounts linked to the accused were allegedly used to transfer around Rs 58.5 lakh in cyber fraud proceeds.

The accused have been identified as Darshan Makwana, 34, a resident of Isanpur area in Ahmedabad and originally from Bhangadh village in Dholera taluka, and Shubham Parmar, 29, a resident of Bhavnagar and originally from Botad.

According to the Cyber Crime Police, the accused allegedly allowed cyber criminals to use their company's bank accounts in return for commission, facilitating the transfer of money generated through cyber fraud. "The arrests were made on the basis of technical analysis and bank-related information," police said.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Rajkot under Sections 318(4), 308(2), 319(2), 204 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police said the investigation followed a complaint concerning the digital arrest of an elderly woman doctor.

In such cases, victims are allegedly contacted by fraudsters posing as law enforcement or other officials and are made to transfer money under the pretext of a purported investigation.

The police seized four mobile phones and a laptop from the accused. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh.

The arrests were carried out by a team working under the supervision of City Police Commissioner Brajeshkumar Jha, Additional Police Commissioner Chaitanya Mandlik, and other officials. Police said further legal proceedings are underway in the case.

Police have appealed to citizens not to share their bank details, OTPs, passwords or other sensitive information with unknown callers.

They advised people to remain cautious if someone threatens them with arrest or legal action over a phone or video call and demands money, and to immediately report suspected cyber fraud through the official cybercrime helpline.