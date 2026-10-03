Ilham Aliyev Received President Of Judo Federation

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ladislau-Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, on October 3.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude to Ladislau-Marius Vizer for his support for the development of judo in Azerbaijan, as well as for the hosting of the World Judo Championships in Baku. The head of state noted that this will be the second time that Azerbaijan hosts this prestigious sporting event. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the championship would be held at a high level.

President Ilham Aliyev said that judo is one of the most popular and successful sports in Azerbaijan in terms of medal achievements, and in this regard, highlighted the medals won by Azerbaijani judokas at prestigious competitions.

The Azerbaijani President highlighted the role of the modern sports infrastructure created not only in the capital, Baku, but also across the country's regions in Azerbaijan's sporting achievements.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for receiving him and for the excellent organization of the World Judo Championships in Baku, Ladislau-Marius Vizer congratulated Azerbaijani judokas on the medals they have won at various sporting events.

The President of the International Judo Federation thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the development of judo in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan's active membership in the International Judo Federation and exchanged views on prospects for successful cooperation between the International Judo Federation and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev then presented Ladislau-Marius Vizer with the“Dostlug” Order.

Ladislau-Marius Vizer expressed his gratitude for the high recognition of his activities.

Ladislau-Marius Vizer was awarded the“Dostlug” Order by the Order of the President of Azerbaijan in recognition of his productive efforts and contributions to the development of judo in Azerbaijan and around the world.

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