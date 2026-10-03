American Blonde Delivers Soulful, Southern Rockin' Country EP, Vinyl Coming Soon
DELTA HOME EP Cover
Sultry, Soulful "Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending" Single and Video Out NowWith rich harmonies and an urgent, heart-pounding beat, AB captures the magic of tuning out the chaos to live-and love-like there's no tomorrow.” - Michelle Lee On AirNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Blonde's new EP, DELTA HOME, helmed by Grammy-nominated producer Lincoln Parish (Cage The Elephant), has arrived. Across the six-song project, the band blends their Mississippi Delta roots with the Blues, Country and Rock 'n' Roll influences that they grew up on. A string of releases, teasers and high-energy live shows excited fans, and now American Blonde invites new listeners to discover their evolving sound with DELTA HOME. For the first time, the band will offer a project on vinyl through their website and at all future performances. Vinyl pre-order link is live now via the band's website.
To help celebrate the EP's release, the group delivers“Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending,” a new single and its official music video. The sultry, soulful track captures the magic of living in the moment as if there's no tomorrow.
Produced by Liberoni Creative x Libby Rafada and filmed in Pensacola, Florida, the video stars Colby and Isabella Montgomery against a backdrop of dramatic beach sunsets and washes of vivid color. As the two dance with abandon, the world around them seems to disappear, capturing their connection and the song's sense of romance and freedom.
Track List and Premiere links:
1. Mississippi Moonshine (N. Morris, C. Downs)- Americana Highways
2. Delta Home (N. Morris, C. Morris, M. Mulch) - Center Stage Magazine
3. Both Sides Of The Track (L. Wright, W. Lunsford)
4. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending (N. Morris, J. Nash) - Main Street Nashville
5. Happy (N. Morris, J. Nash) - Americana Highways
6. Undertaker (N. Morris, J. Nash) - antiMusic - Day in Rock
The first two video releases from DELTA HOME (“Mississippi Moonshine” and“Delta Home”) garnered play on American Country Network, Alternate Root, Country Music Channel, Making A Scene, Sidewalks TV, Style City Music Presents! and Taste of Country. The single "Mississippi Moonshine" reached #1 on the HotDisc Top 40 International chart, while "Delta Home" peaked at the #3 spot.
Formed by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris, the band includes Nata (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Tinka (vocals, drums, percussion), Pete Horne (lead and rhythm guitar), Zach Dickerson (lead and rhythm guitar), and Will Garrett (bass, background vocals).
Catch American Blonde live:
Oct 6 - WSMV-TV "Today In Nashville"
Oct 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City - Opening for Candlebox
Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl - Opening for Candlebox
Oct 11 - WCCB-TV“Queen City Country”
Oct 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Opening for Candlebox
Oct 17 - Tuscumbia, AL - Kingpin's
Oct 18 - Nashville, TN - The UnderDog
Dec 2 - Nashville, TN - The Listening Room
Stay Social with AMERICAN BLONDE
Website | Instagram | FB | X | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify
ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE
American Blonde is a Mississippi-born band founded by sisters Nata and Tinka Morris. The siblings began their musical journey as the teenage trio, Southern Halo, and gained attention through television appearances, major festival stages throughout the U.S., Scotland, England, and Canada. American Blonde's current lineup reflects their musical evolution from teen Pop/Country sensation to a cohesive, five-piece unit that reflects a bold fusion of Country, Rock, Soul, and Southern storytelling. They're ready to share their electric chemistry with their new EP, DELTA HOME.
MARTHA MOORE
so much MOORE media
+1 615-202-1313
email us here
Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending (American Blonde)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:American Blonde Delivers Soulful, Southern Rockin' Country EP, Vinyl Coming Soon News Provided By so much MOORE media October 03, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment