VHP Calls For Global Strategy Against Terrorism, Praises Brave Captain

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday called for a unified global strategy to counter terrorism, saying that radical Islam poses a challenge to all of humanity, while praising Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery and nerve in averting another 9/11-style Jihadi conspiracy and catastrophe.

'Appeasement Politics Exacerbated Suffering'

Addressing a press conference, Joint General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Jain stated that Bharat has suffered under this barbaric mindset for the past 1,400 years. As per the official statement, he further stated,“No other country has had to struggle against radical Islam as much as Bharat (India) has. Although Bharat should have been liberated from this mindset following the painful, religion-based partition of the country, the policy of appeasement pursued in the name of secular politics has only exacerbated Bharat's suffering. Attacks by Jihadis on Hindu religious events, the abduction of Hindu women through force or deception under the guise of 'Love' Jihad, and assaults on Hindu settlements are becoming daily occurrences. There appears to be no end to the pattern of killing Hindus on one pretext or another.”

VHP Highlights Threats, Calls for Hindu Vigilance

Releasing a list of 254 Hindus killed by jihadis between January 2026 and August 31, 2026, Jain noted that this list includes only those incidents that came to the media's attention; many other such incidents that were not reported in the media have also come to light.

He further noted,“The fact that such a large number of Hindus have been killed by jihadis despite efforts by Ram-bhakt (Ram-devotee) governments in several states to curb this deadly trend over the past decade should be a matter of concern for all patriotic and nationalist Bharatiyas. It must be remembered that a fire in a neighbour's house has repeatedly reduced to ashes the homes of those who merely warmed their hands by it.”

Jain appealed to all Bharatiyas to rise above partisan approach and vested interests and strive to save the country from this crisis. Self-serving Islamic forces and their declared or undeclared spokespersons repeatedly incite the Muslim community and threaten yet another partition of Bharat. Such a situation is unacceptable to any patriotic Bharatiya.

Urging the Hindu society to remain eternally vigilant, Jain stated that Hindus are the primary targets of these jihadis in Bharat; therefore, the national society must exercise extreme caution when dealing with them. Hindus residing in and near sensitive areas must remain alert and watchful and prepared for self-defence.

Demands for Legal and Institutional Action

The organisation also called for action against conspiracies wherein jihadis use minors to instigate violence or commit murder, aiming to secure lighter sentences based on the perpetrators' juvenile status. Legal proceedings for barbaric acts such as murder and attacks motivated by religious hatred must mandatorily treat these individuals as adults.

The VHP further called for recognition that madrasas serve as hubs for religious fanaticism and the propagation of hatred; stringent measures are required to regulate them. Many countries have already banned them, and the Rajasthan High Court has also recently urged for their regulation. The organisation also demanded the installation of high-resolution cameras in sensitive areas, mosques and madrasas, with monitoring systems linked to local police stations. It further called for monitoring the activities of organisations and politicians that encourage Islamic radicalism and urged that their anti-social activities be curbed.

An Appeal to the Muslim Community

The VHP also appealed to what it described as the peace-loving leadership within the Muslim community to address what it called a Jihadi mindset. It claimed that radicalism was harming the Muslim community and alleged that young people were being drawn towards Jihad, thereby affecting their future.

The organisation further stated that this Jihadi mindset is suicidal and self-destructive for the Muslim community. Entrapped by radicalism, their youth are wandering into the dark alleys of Jihad, thereby plunging their own futures into darkness. The growing hatred towards Islam indicates that the global community is becoming alert to these conspiracies; in many instances, a backlash is already evident.

The organisation further said that instead of denying or attempting to cover up terrorist and separatist plots, the Muslim leadership should acknowledge them and encourage the community to engage in introspection and self-correction. It also called on the Muslim leadership to abandon separatist and Jihadi tendencies and move towards peaceful coexistence.

The organisation further stated, "The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal cannot remain mere spectators to these states of affairs. We are considering constitutional measures to ensure the protection of Hindus," (ANI)

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