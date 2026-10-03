Kerala CM Satheesan Doing 'Danda Namaskaram' To Muslim League, Jamaat-E-Islami: BJP Leader K. Surendran

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, Oct 3 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan is doing 'danda namaskaram' (prostrating) morning and evening before the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary K. Surendran alleged on Saturday.

"V.D. Satheesan and his government are in the custody of the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami," Surendran said at a press conference here.

He added that the BJP had predicted when the UDF government led by Satheesan came to power that the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami would actually run the government.

"After 130 days, Kerala has also realised this. Though Satheesan is at the helm, the government is being controlled by the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami," he alleged.

Surendran said the Muslim League have six Cabinet level positions in the government, including five Ministers holding key portfolios and the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

"For the first time in Kerala's political history, the Muslim League has six Cabinet positions. We have not forgotten the political debate when the Muslim League demanded a fifth Minister during the Oommen Chandy government," he added.

He alleged that the League had been taking decisions on matters of governance from the first day of the Satheesan-led Kerala government.

Surendran said that people had voted for the UDF seeking a change after the alleged misrule, corruption, nepotism and administrative failures of the previous LDF government.

"The UDF promised a new Kerala. But people have got power cuts and unemployment. The promise to extend the validity of Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists was not fulfilled," he alleged.

He also alleged that the Sabarimala investigation had been completely sabotaged and that the state government was protecting former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

Surendran claimed that conflicts were being created to conceal the state government's alleged dependence on the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.

He also linked the alleged strategy to the attack on the BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram.

He alleged that the Satheesan government had backed away from implementing the PM SHRI scheme due to pressure from the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.

He also claimed that of the five assurances made under the Indira Guarantee, only one had been implemented.

"Nothing has been done on the Sabarimala issue, power cuts, corruption in the PSC or extension of rank-list validity. There has been a complete collapse of governance," Surendran said.