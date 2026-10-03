Pakistan Dithers Between Use Of Military Strength And 'Strategic Restraint' Amid Regional Tension

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 3 (IANS) As Saudi Arabia reportedly weighs a major offensive to retake the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Yemen's Houthi movement, Pakistan once again finds itself at the crossroads of a complex strategic dilemma, balancing allies, domestic realities and regional diplomacy despite possessing one of the Muslim world's most capable militaries.

Recent statements by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar suggest that members of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement are still considering diplomatic options, including political engagement with the Houthis, even as reports have emerged of Riyadh's military preparations involving large Yemeni formations supported by Saudi air power and American intelligence assistance.

Islamabad maintains deep strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, with long-standing military cooperation arrangements with Gulf states, and has also undertaken training missions and security assistance across the Arab world.

Its armed forces, considered among the largest and most experienced in the region, possess significant conventional capabilities, including a drone programme, while Pakistan is also a nuclear power.

Yet Islamabad has repeatedly demonstrated caution when confronted with conflicts that could draw it into wider confrontations in the Middle East.

This dilemma is not new for a country trying to balance external commitments with national interests.

In 2015, Pakistan declined direct participation in the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen despite strong pressure from regional partners.

The decision effectively ended Riyadh's hopes of receiving substantial military support in its fight against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

The decision reportedly stemmed from concerns that involvement would entangle Islamabad in a prolonged conflict while complicating relations with Iran, a country that shares a border with Pakistan.

Those concerns remain relevant today, as Pakistan cannot view developments in Yemen solely through the prism of alliance politics.

Pakistan's security establishment considers border stability with Iran, energy cooperation and trade interests, along with the country's own political and economic challenges.

It fears that any military role perceived as targeting a group closely associated with Tehran could generate consequences that would add to its existing difficulties.

The recent signing of the trilateral Mecca Joint Defence Agreement has added further complexity.

The pact commits Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to enhanced security cooperation and mutual consultation, pledging that any attack on one country will be treated as an attack on all.

However, Islamabad has maintained that the agreement remains in an early institutional phase and does not automatically mandate immediate military action.

Accordingly, Ishaq Dar's remarks once again emphasise Pakistan's effort to signal solidarity with Saudi Arabia without directly participating in a conflict, even with a NATO-like treaty framework in place.

However, Riyadh's expectations cannot be ignored, particularly when it is under direct threat and views control of Bab el-Mandeb as a strategic necessity.

The waterway has become even more significant amid wider regional disruptions affecting maritime commerce and energy flows.

Reports indicate that Saudi officials believe meaningful negotiations with the Houthis may be impossible while the group controls the strategic chokepoint.

Should a Saudi-backed offensive achieve early successes, pressure could grow on Pakistan to provide expanded logistical, intelligence or defensive support.

Even if such assistance falls short of direct combat participation, it would still represent a deeper level of involvement.

Islamabad appears to calculate that entering the conflict would risk military, political and diplomatic costs disproportionate to any immediate strategic gains.

Consequently, it continues a delicate balancing act, seeking to portray itself as a reliable security partner to Saudi Arabia while avoiding confrontation with Iran.

Pakistan is also attempting to strengthen a new regional defence framework without becoming part of another Middle Eastern war.

However, if the conflict escalates, Pakistan's continuing hesitation and the consequences of its choices are likely to remain among the most closely watched developments in West Asia's evolving security landscape.