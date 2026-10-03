Bihar CM Sets March 2027 Deadline For Chakai Ethanol Plant

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday inspected the under-construction ethanol plant at Urwa village in Peterpahadi Panchayat of Chakai block in Jamui district and said the facility would become operational by March 2027.

Choudhary arrived at the project site at around 12.15 p.m. and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

The plant is being developed by Ankur Biochem and has been described by state officials and industry sources as Asia's largest grain-based ethanol facility.

The project has a proposed capacity of 750 kilolitres per day, according to project documents and recent reports.

After inspecting the premises, the Chief Minister said construction was progressing rapidly and expressed confidence that the plant would begin operations by March 2027.

During the inspection, representatives of the company raised three key requirements relating to road connectivity, electricity supply and security at the project site.

Choudhary said these facilities were essential for the successful operation of a project of this scale and directed senior officials to accord priority to the demands.

He instructed the administration to expedite work related to road construction, the proposed power-grid infrastructure and the establishment of a police outpost, while ensuring that the processes were not delayed by administrative procedures.

The directions were aimed at ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is put in place before the plant becomes operational.

Choudhary also spoke about the government's plans to develop Chakai as an industrial centre, including efforts to establish a steel hub in the region.

He said a survey had already been conducted to assess the availability of land for the proposed development.

According to the Chief Minister, the government is working on the infrastructure required to attract and support large industrial projects in the area.

The proposed ethanol facility is expected to strengthen demand for agricultural produce and contribute to industrial activity in Jamui.

Earlier project information placed the facility across a large site and envisaged grain-based ethanol production using crops such as maize and rice.

Choudhary toured the plant premises in an e-rickshaw and reviewed different sections of the construction site.

Bihar ministers Shreyasi Singh and Damodar Rawat, former minister Sumit Kumar Singh, MLA Savitri Devi, MLC Vijay Singh, former MLC Sanjay Singh, Jamui DM Naveen Kumar, SP Vishwajeet Dayal, SDM Saurav Kumar, DDC Shipra Vijay Choudhary, Munger Divisional Commissioner Prem Singh Meena, DIG Rakesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and Industries Department Principal Secretary Vivek Kumar were among those present.