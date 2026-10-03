Military Wives Association Of Kenya (MWAK) Inspires Confidence, Nurtures Dreams Ahead Of National Examinations

The Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK) has rolled out a nationwide mentorship programme across 28 Kenya Defence Forces Sponsored Schools (KDFSS), providing learners with academic, emotional and motivational support as they prepare for the 2026 national examinations and assessments.

Under the stewardship of MWAK Chairlady Mrs Grace Kahariri, the programme reached Form Four and Grade Nine candidates in 14 Senior Schools and 14 Junior Schools across the country. The initiative sought to build confidence, strengthen discipline and help learners approach examinations and future academic pathways with a positive mindset.

Anchored on the values of discipline, dignity and destiny, and the tagline“Mtoto Imara. Familia Imara. Taifa Imara,” the programme reflects MWAK's focus on nurturing responsible, resilient and purpose-driven young people.

During the sessions, MWAK members engaged learners on examination preparation, discipline, mental wellbeing, responsible decision-making and confidence in pursuing individual talents and aspirations. The interactive engagements were tailored to the different needs of Form Four candidates preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and Grade Nine learners preparing for assessment and transition under the Competency-Based Curriculum.

A key feature of the programme was a message from Mrs Kahariri, delivered simultaneously across the 28 schools by MWAK regional leaders.

Addressing Form Four candidates, she encouraged them to view their examination results as part of a wider journey rather than the sole measure of their potential.

“KCSE is not the end of your life; it is the beginning. Some of you will get A, some B, some C, some D - all of you have a destiny,” she said.

To Grade Nine learners preparing to select their future pathways, Mrs Kahariri emphasised the importance of recognising individual strengths, interests and talents.

“You are not a failure if you don't choose STEM. Your destiny is not in what people say; it is in what God put in you,” she said.

The programme brought together Unit Compensation and Welfare Officers, the KDF Chaplaincy, Family Group Foundation and motivational speaker Sammy Brayo, providing learners with holistic support spanning academic preparation, emotional resilience, spiritual wellbeing, financial literacy, skills development and post-examination opportunities.

Teachers, counsellors and school administrators welcomed the initiative, noting that the engagements complemented existing school guidance programmes while boosting learners' morale at a critical stage of their academic journey.

Learners also expressed appreciation for the mentorship, saying the sessions helped ease examination anxiety, strengthened their confidence and reinforced the importance of remaining disciplined and focused.

Through the initiative, MWAK continues to strengthen its support for the education and personal development of children within the wider KDF community, empowering learners to pursue their aspirations with confidence, resilience and a strong sense of purpose.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.