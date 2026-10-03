Parade Rest Services Expands Into Home Additions, Sunrooms And Deck Rebuilds In Onslow County

Parade Rest Services LLC

Homeowners in Jacksonville and across Onslow County can now hire one licensed, veteran-owned contractor for a new roof, a sunroom addition or full deck rebuild.

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parade Rest Services LLC, a veteran-owned roofing contractor serving Jacksonville and Onslow County since 2020, today announced it has expanded its services to include home additions, sunroom additions, screened-in porches, full deck rebuilds and concrete patios.The Onslow County based company built its business on asphalt shingle and metal roof replacements and repairs. The expanded services allow homeowners to hand a larger project to a single licensed general contractor rather than hiring a roofer, a framer and a finish crew separately."A lot of our customers call about a roof and then ask if we can re-build the porch or add-on the extra bedroom they've been putting off," said Steve Gill, owner of Parade Rest Services. "Now the answer is yes, all while providing the same excellent craftsmanship and the same excellent warranty."The new services include:*Home additions, including bedroom additions and enclosed living space*Sunroom additions, including three- and four-season rooms*Screened-in porches*Full deck rebuilds in pressure-treated wood and composite*Concrete and paver patiosBecause the company started in roofing, it builds the connection between a new addition and the existing roof, including the flashing and drainage, to the same standard as a roof replacement. That connection is one of the most common places for leaks to develop on porches, sunrooms and additions.All work is covered by a five-year workmanship warranty. Roof replacements also carry manufacturer warranties of up to 30 years on most asphalt shingle systems. Parade Rest Services is licensed, bonded and insured, holds North Carolina General Contractor license L.106119, and offers free estimates and financing on roofing and remodeling projects.The company serves Jacksonville, Richlands, Swansboro, Sneads Ferry, Hubert, Holly Ridge, Hampstead and surrounding communities in Onslow, Carteret and Pender counties. More information on sunroom additions and decks, patios and porches is available on the company website.About Parade Rest Services:Parade Rest Services LLC is a veteran-owned roofing and general contracting company based in Richlands, North Carolina. Founded in 2020, the company provides asphalt shingle and metal roofing, roof repair, storm damage restoration, home additions, sunrooms, screened porches, decks and remodeling for homeowners throughout Eastern North Carolina. The company is licensed, bonded and insured and holds North Carolina General Contractor license L.106119. More information is available at onslowroofingandrepair

Steve Gill

Parade Rest Services LLC

+1 910-459-5078

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Parade Rest Services Expands Into Home Additions, Sunrooms and Deck Rebuilds in Onslow County News Provided By Victus Digital Marketing October 03, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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