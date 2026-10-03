HM Shah Sets 50-Crore-Litre Milk Production Target For Madhya Pradesh In Next 3 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday set a target of taking Madhya Pradesh's milk production to 50 crore litres over the next three years, calling for modern infrastructure and scientific improvement of cattle breeds to drive the state's dairy sector.

Addressing a state-level Gopalak Sammelan at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, HM Shah said the expansion of dairy production would not only strengthen the rural economy but also help improve the incomes of cattle rearers and contribute to the fight against malnutrition.

"This conference of cattle rearers is an auspicious sign of a White Revolution in Madhya Pradesh. We aim to achieve a milk production level of 50 crore litres in Madhya Pradesh over the next three years," the Home Minister said.

The conference was attended by around 35,000 cattle rearers and members of dairy cooperative societies from several districts of the state.

HM Shah said the target would require significant investment in infrastructure and improvement in cattle breeds. He suggested that work be undertaken on a 50-acre tract of land for breed improvement and modern facilities for the livestock sector. The Home Minister said milk production had the potential to become an important source of additional income for rural families and announced that a scheme would soon be introduced in Madhya Pradesh under which farmers would be able to earn from cow dung.

He said dairy cooperatives had a major role to play in expanding the organised dairy sector and improving the economic participation of livestock rearers, particularly women. "Milk production will also play a significant role in the fight against malnutrition. In the near future, a scheme will be introduced in Madhya Pradesh through which farmers can earn income from cow dung, benefiting rural communities," HM Shah said.

The Home Minister also assured the Madhya Pradesh government that the Centre has been promoting "White Revolution 2.0" through dairy cooperatives, with the stated objective of increasing milk procurement, expanding cooperative coverage and strengthening the rural economy.

The Bhopal programme also marked the launch of a series of dairy infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh.

HM Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for a Rs 255-crore milk processing plant in Ujjain with a capacity of three lakh litres per day. In Bhopal, a 40,000-litre-per-day Product Dairy Plant, built at a cost of Rs 16.5 crore, was inaugurated along with a state-level central dairy laboratory costing Rs 12.42 crore. Strengthening work on a mini dairy plant in Shivpuri, costing Rs 6.5 crore, was also launched.

"Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are leading in milk production. This is because BJP governments at the Centre and in the states are working sincerely for the welfare of farmers and the animal husbandry sector," HM Shah said.

During the programme, Rs 101 crore was provided as financial assistance to gaushalas, while Rs 15.10 crore in dividends was distributed among members of dairy cooperative societies. Bonus payments were also made to members of the Bhopal and Indore milk unions.

The Home Minister said strengthening the cooperative sector was essential for building the infrastructure required to expand dairy production and improve returns for milk producers.