Odisha CM Hails Centre Of Excellence For Classical Pali At CU Odisha

Odisha CM Welcomes Pali Centre of Excellence

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday welcomed the Ministry of Education's approval for a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha. He said the move will further strengthen Odisha's contribution to preserving India's civilisational knowledge and linguistic heritage, and congratulated the Central University of Odisha and everyone associated with the initiative.

In a post on X, Odisha CM wrote,“A proud moment for Odisha and a significant step towards preserving India's rich linguistic heritage. The Ministry of Education's approval of a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha will strengthen the study, preservation and promotion of Pali, a language deeply connected with India's intellectual, spiritual and cultural traditions.” A proud moment for Odisha and a significant step towards preserving India's rich linguistic heritage. The Ministry of Education's approval of a Centre of Excellence for Classical Pali at the Central University of Odisha will strengthen the study, preservation and promotion of... twitter/hNSJT31oIB - Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 3, 2026

“This Centre will further strengthen Odisha's contribution to preserving India's civilisational knowledge and linguistic heritage. My congratulations to the Central University of Odisha and everyone associated with this important initiative,” the post read

Ministry Approves Five Centres for Classical Languages

The Ministry of Education issued an official memorandum approving the establishment of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across India to advance academic research, digitisation, preservation, and public engagement for classical languages. The Centres of Excellence will be established at Tezpur University for Assamese, Visva-Bharati University for Bengali, the Central University of Odisha for Pali, the Central University of Gujarat for Prakrit, and the Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute in Pune for Marathi. The directive was issued directly to the Vice-Chancellors of these institutions to commence implementation.

Assam CM Hails Centre for Classical Assamese

Further, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the Centre's approval for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese at Tezpur University. He said the state had been pursuing the establishment of a dedicated centre for the study of Assamese after the language was accorded Classical Language status.

“A proud moment for every Assamese, in Assam, across India and around the world. After Assamese was accorded the status of a Classical Language, we had been pursuing the establishment of a dedicated centre for its study with the Government of India. I am delighted to share that the Centre has approved the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Assamese at Tezpur University,” CM Sarma said. A proud moment for every Assamese, in Assam, across India and around the world. After Assamese was accorded the status of a Classical Language, we had been pursuing the establishment of a dedicated centre for its study with the Government of India. I am delighted to share that... twitter/DoKo21J9Rd - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 2, 2026

“This Centre will strengthen research, digitisation, preservation and dissemination of our rich linguistic and literary heritage, so that the glory of our language reaches generations to come,” he added.

(ANI)

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