IAEA Reports Damage To Transformers Near Zaporizhzhia NPP, Seeks Truce For Repairs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The IAEA reported this on X, according to Ukrinform.

The agency said the reported attacks included strikes on September 19, 20 and 27 on the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), damaging transformers that are of vital importance for supplying off-site power to the ZNPP, which has experienced frequent external power outages during the war.

The agency said that to enable necessary repairs at the ZTPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is negotiating a new localized ceasefire with both sides with the aim for it to take effect very soon. It would be the eighth such IAEA-brokered ceasefire to help secure off-site power for the ZNPP.

In addition, an attack on September 22 reportedly disabled an off-site radiation monitoring station, reducing the capability to monitor radiation levels near the ZNPP.

Local ceasefire announced near Zaporizhzhia NPP to repair power line – IAEA

Grossi said that attacks endangering nuclear safety and security remain completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. In order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident during the conflict, all sides must exercise maximum military restraint near such facilities and their power infrastructure installations, he added.

On September 7, Ukrainian energy workers restored operation of the Ferosplavna-1 power line, which supplies external power to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov