NIA Arrests Karnataka Youth Over Alleged Links With Pakistan-Based Terror Operatives

MENAFN - IANS) Bidar (Karnataka), Oct 3 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested a 24-year-old youth from Bidar district of Karnataka for allegedly having links with a Pakistan-based terrorist and other suspected subversive elements, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Vishal Kumar Metre, a resident of Yanakura village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district in north Karnataka.

According to the police, the NIA arrested Vishal on October 1 in coordination with the local police. He has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahazad Bhatti and two others identified as Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Vishal was allegedly communicating with the trio through his mobile phone and WhatsApp.

Central investigating agencies had reportedly been monitoring his activities since December 2025.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said, "The court proceedings are currently underway. Once the proceedings are completed, more information will be shared regarding the arrest and the facts of the case."

Meanwhile, police said that Vishal is a graduate and had allegedly maintained contact with the Pakistan-based operatives for some time.

Local police also joined the investigation after he reportedly went missing, and his movements were tracked as part of the probe.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Chincholi police have registered a case in connection with the alleged terror links and are assisting the central agency in the investigation.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny by Central and state agencies into suspected links between individuals in Karnataka and Pakistan-based terror networks.

Police sources said this is the third arrest in Karnataka in the past 15 days in cases involving alleged links with terror elements.

Investigating agencies are examining the nature of the contacts, the communications exchanged, and whether the accused had any role beyond maintaining contact with the suspected operatives.

The investigation is continuing, and further details are expected to emerge following the court proceedings and questioning of the accused.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Kalaburagi Police arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives in Karbnataka's Kalaburagi in August 2026 over alleged links to Pakistan-based entities and ISIS.

Mohammed Sameer (23) and Salman are the arrested persons.

The duo allegedly maintained regular contact via WhatsApp and Facebook with individuals linked to Pakistan and the Islamic State (ISIS).

Investigators recovered sensitive digital footprints, maps, and inflammatory videos from the suspects' devices.